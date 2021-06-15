Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 11, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 283 (90%) have seen a rise in rates, 28 (9%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 890 new cases in the seven days to June 11 – the equivalent of 594.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly from 559.8 in the seven days to June 4.

Ribble Valley in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 244.7 to 477.9, with 291 new cases.

Hyndburn – also in Lancashire – has the third highest, up from 275.2 to 446.7, with 362 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Ribble Valley (up from 244.7 to 477.9)

Pendle (141.1 to 319.2)

Hyndburn (275.2 to 446.7)

Blackpool (103.3 to 198.6)

Warrington (55.2 to 148.6)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 4.

Blackburn with Darwen, 594.5, (890), 559.8, (838)

Ribble Valley, 477.9, (291), 244.7, (149)

Hyndburn, 446.7, (362), 275.2, (223)

Burnley, 371.1, (330), 282.3, (251)

Rossendale, 355.3, (254), 313.4, (224)

Pendle, 319.2, (294), 141.1, (130)

Salford, 316.8, (820), 231.4, (599)

Manchester, 313.3, (1732), 225.0, (1244)

Bolton, 300.5, (864), 320.6, (922)

South Ribble, 292.5, (324), 252.7, (280)

Preston, 289.9, (415), 200.5, (287)

Bury, 269.1, (514), 200.0, (382)

Wigan, 238.5, (784), 149.4, (491)

Chorley, 227.5, (269), 157.3, (186)

Stockport, 219.5, (644), 189.1, (555)

Rochdale, 209.1, (465), 143.4, (319)

Trafford, 199.7, (474), 143.2, (340)

Blackpool, 198.6, (277), 103.3, (144)

Oldham, 182.2, (432), 96.6, (229)

Tameside, 161.2, (365), 100.7, (228)

Bedford, 150.6, (261), 143.1, (248)

Leeds, 148.6, (1179), 77.0, (611)

Warrington, 148.6, (312), 55.2, (116)

Fylde, 141.1, (114), 70.6, (57)

North Tyneside, 133.7, (278), 73.1, (152)

Bradford, 133.0, (718), 95.4, (515)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 129.8, (393), 59.8, (181)

Calderdale, 127.2, (269), 61.0, (129)

Cheshire East, 126.5, (486), 105.4, (405)

Leicester, 126.5, (448), 98.5, (349)

Liverpool, 125.3, (624), 40.6, (202)

Kirklees, 120.3, (529), 101.6, (447)

Sefton, 116.1, (321), 44.5, (123)

Lambeth, 115.9, (378), 82.2, (268)

Luton, 114.5, (244), 84.5, (180)

Wandsworth, 114.1, (376), 73.4, (242)

Cheshire West and Chester, 110.2, (378), 93.6, (321)

Northumberland, 107.6, (347), 37.8, (122)

Tower Hamlets, 103.2, (335), 55.4, (180)

West Lancashire, 102.4, (117), 30.6, (35)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 101.6, (132), 45.4, (59)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 101.5, (188), 55.6, (103)

Reading, 99.5, (161), 90.9, (147)

Islington, 93.6, (227), 45.8, (111)

Kensington and Chelsea, 93.5, (146), 53.8, (84)

Birmingham, 90.9, (1038), 62.0, (708)

Rushcliffe, 89.8, (107), 33.6, (40)

Southwark, 89.1, (284), 66.8, (213)

Westminster, 88.0, (230), 59.7, (156)

Wakefield, 87.6, (305), 58.0, (202)

Bristol, 87.4, (405), 41.0, (190)

Wyre, 86.5, (97), 48.2, (54)

Camden, 86.3, (233), 45.9, (124)

Charnwood, 86.1, (160), 68.3, (127)

Reigate and Banstead, 84.7, (126), 90.1, (134)

Nottingham, 83.5, (278), 45.4, (151)

North East Lincolnshire, 82.1, (131), 37.0, (59)

High Peak, 82.0, (76), 57.2, (53)

Cheltenham, 81.7, (95), 55.0, (64)

Slough, 81.6, (122), 72.2, (108)

Knowsley, 80.9, (122), 37.1, (56)

Lancaster, 80.8, (118), 47.2, (69)

County Durham, 80.7, (428), 22.6, (120)

Bracknell Forest, 80.0, (98), 96.3, (118)

Surrey Heath, 79.5, (71), 47.0, (42)

Hackney and City of London, 78.7, (229), 48.5, (141)

Woking, 78.4, (79), 57.5, (58)

South Tyneside, 77.5, (117), 47.0, (71)

Wirral, 77.2, (250), 50.6, (164)

Wokingham, 76.6, (131), 90.0, (154)

Kingston upon Thames, 76.1, (135), 56.3, (100)

Craven, 75.3, (43), 24.5, (14)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 75.2, (74), 99.6, (98)

Eden, 75.1, (40), 35.7, (19)

Merton, 75.0, (155), 48.4, (100)

Croydon, 74.2, (287), 54.6, (211)

Ealing, 74.0, (253), 60.0, (205)

Brent, 74.0, (244), 50.9, (168)

Oadby and Wigston, 73.7, (42), 43.8, (25)

Hounslow, 73.3, (199), 44.6, (121)

Brighton and Hove, 72.9, (212), 28.2, (82)

Selby, 71.7, (65), 40.8, (37)

Haringey, 71.5, (192), 49.1, (132)

Blaby, 70.9, (72), 54.2, (55)

Waltham Forest, 70.0, (194), 43.0, (119)

Gloucester, 68.9, (89), 55.8, (72)

Halton, 68.8, (89), 29.4, (38)

Barnsley, 67.6, (167), 42.5, (105)

Tewkesbury, 67.4, (64), 44.2, (42)

Solihull, 67.0, (145), 37.4, (81)

Hart, 67.0, (65), 31.9, (31)

Central Bedfordshire, 66.9, (193), 57.5, (166)

Elmbridge, 66.5, (91), 52.6, (72)

Milton Keynes, 65.7, (177), 44.9, (121)

Watford, 65.2, (63), 47.6, (46)

Spelthorne, 65.1, (65), 67.1, (67)

Northampton, 63.7, (143), 20.9, (47)

Lewisham, 63.4, (194), 41.9, (128)

Oxford, 63.0, (96), 57.1, (87)

York, 62.7, (132), 29.4, (62)

Hillingdon, 62.2, (191), 57.4, (176)

Sunderland, 61.9, (172), 36.0, (100)

Gateshead, 61.4, (124), 49.0, (99)

South Bucks, 60.0, (42), 38.5, (27)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 59.8, (342), 5.6, (32)

Southampton, 59.8, (151), 11.1, (28)

South Gloucestershire, 59.6, (170), 13.7, (39)

Gedling, 58.5, (69), 34.8, (41)

Rushmoor, 58.1, (55), 49.7, (47)

Greenwich, 57.7, (166), 42.4, (122)

St Helens, 57.6, (104), 38.8, (70)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 57.5, (65), 32.7, (37)

East Hertfordshire, 56.8, (85), 25.4, (38)

Hartlepool, 56.6, (53), 4.3, (4)

Richmond upon Thames, 56.6, (112), 46.0, (91)

Epsom and Ewell, 55.8, (45), 65.7, (53)

Three Rivers, 54.6, (51), 60.0, (56)

South Northamptonshire, 54.0, (51), 40.2, (38)

Coventry, 53.8, (200), 21.8, (81)

Harrogate, 53.5, (86), 31.7, (51)

Stoke-on-Trent, 53.4, (137), 22.6, (58)

Telford and Wrekin, 52.8, (95), 50.6, (91)

Wycombe, 52.7, (92), 47.0, (82)

Newham, 51.3, (181), 34.3, (121)

Bromley, 51.2, (170), 46.0, (153)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 51.1, (202), 18.0, (71)

Bromsgrove, 51.1, (51), 20.0, (20)

Broxtowe, 50.9, (58), 18.4, (21)

Bath and North East Somerset, 50.7, (98), 18.1, (35)

Gravesham, 50.5, (54), 23.4, (25)

Daventry, 50.0, (43), 37.2, (32)

Barrow-in-Furness, 49.2, (33), 16.4, (11)

Mid Sussex, 49.0, (74), 41.7, (63)

Dudley, 47.6, (153), 24.9, (80)

Basingstoke and Deane, 47.6, (84), 23.8, (42)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 47.1, (61), 24.7, (32)

Mole Valley, 47.0, (41), 33.2, (29)

Chiltern, 46.9, (45), 22.9, (22)

Walsall, 46.6, (133), 54.3, (155)

Sutton, 46.0, (95), 46.0, (95)

Rugby, 45.9, (50), 29.4, (32)

Redbridge, 45.9, (140), 25.6, (78)

Exeter, 45.7, (60), 17.5, (23)

Sandwell, 45.1, (148), 38.7, (127)

North Somerset, 44.6, (96), 14.9, (32)

Tandridge, 44.3, (39), 30.6, (27)

Runnymede, 43.6, (39), 15.7, (14)

Test Valley, 43.6, (55), 28.5, (36)

Colchester, 43.1, (84), 11.3, (22)

Guildford, 42.3, (63), 24.8, (37)

Barnet, 41.9, (166), 26.8, (106)

South Lakeland, 41.9, (44), 9.5, (10)

Medway, 41.6, (116), 34.5, (96)

Doncaster, 41.0, (128), 32.1, (100)

Wolverhampton, 41.0, (108), 28.5, (75)

Crawley, 40.9, (46), 27.6, (31)

Sheffield, 40.5, (237), 26.7, (156)

Middlesbrough, 40.4, (57), 29.8, (42)

Southend-on-Sea, 40.4, (74), 18.0, (33)

Wellingborough, 40.1, (32), 23.8, (19)

Erewash, 39.9, (46), 13.0, (15)

Enfield, 39.8, (133), 24.3, (81)

Cannock Chase, 39.7, (40), 17.9, (18)

Aylesbury Vale, 39.1, (78), 51.6, (103)

Melton, 39.1, (20), 37.1, (19)

South Oxfordshire, 38.7, (55), 69.7, (99)

Cherwell, 38.5, (58), 25.9, (39)

Welwyn Hatfield, 38.2, (47), 33.3, (41)

Stockton-on-Tees, 38.0, (75), 21.3, (42)

Chichester, 38.0, (46), 11.6, (14)

Ashfield, 37.5, (48), 21.1, (27)

Stroud, 37.5, (45), 16.7, (20)

Richmondshire, 37.2, (20), 16.8, (9)

Canterbury, 36.9, (61), 31.4, (52)

Dacorum, 36.8, (57), 28.4, (44)

Bexley, 36.7, (91), 23.8, (59)

Tamworth, 36.5, (28), 30.0, (23)

Dartford, 36.4, (41), 54.2, (61)

Harborough, 36.2, (34), 34.1, (32)

Harrow, 36.2, (91), 31.9, (80)

Derbyshire Dales, 35.9, (26), 18.0, (13)

St Albans, 35.7, (53), 24.3, (36)

Tonbridge and Malling, 35.6, (47), 10.6, (14)

Copeland, 35.2, (24), 22.0, (15)

Sevenoaks, 34.8, (42), 38.1, (46)

South Staffordshire, 34.7, (39), 12.5, (14)

Rotherham, 34.7, (92), 24.1, (64)

Forest of Dean, 34.6, (30), 26.5, (23)

South Derbyshire, 34.5, (37), 14.0, (15)

Portsmouth, 34.4, (74), 20.5, (44)

Maidstone, 34.3, (59), 14.5, (25)

Hertsmere, 34.3, (36), 22.9, (24)

Gosport, 34.2, (29), 9.4, (8)

Redditch, 34.0, (29), 52.8, (45)

Maldon, 33.9, (22), 32.3, (21)

Brentwood, 33.8, (26), 20.8, (16)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 33.7, (115), 20.2, (69)

North Hertfordshire, 33.7, (45), 25.5, (34)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 33.7, (51), 15.8, (24)

Lichfield, 33.4, (35), 22.9, (24)

Stratford-on-Avon, 33.1, (43), 17.7, (23)

Wiltshire, 33.0, (165), 14.0, (70)

South Cambridgeshire, 32.7, (52), 10.1, (16)

Fenland, 32.4, (33), 14.7, (15)

Barking and Dagenham, 31.9, (68), 21.6, (46)

Havant, 31.7, (40), 3.2, (4)

Plymouth, 31.7, (83), 17.6, (46)

Vale of White Horse, 31.6, (43), 49.3, (67)

West Lindsey, 31.4, (30), 14.6, (14)

Boston, 31.4, (22), 17.1, (12)

West Berkshire, 30.9, (49), 25.9, (41)

Herefordshire, 30.6, (59), 22.3, (43)

Hull, 30.0, (78), 26.2, (68)

Darlington, 30.0, (32), 5.6, (6)

Havering, 29.7, (77), 20.4, (53)

East Lindsey, 29.6, (42), 10.6, (15)

Uttlesford, 29.6, (27), 15.3, (14)

Newark and Sherwood, 29.4, (36), 35.9, (44)

Redcar and Cleveland, 29.2, (40), 11.7, (16)

Worthing, 28.9, (32), 27.1, (30)

Epping Forest, 28.9, (38), 17.5, (23)

Swindon, 28.8, (64), 23.0, (51)

Carlisle, 28.5, (31), 5.5, (6)

Stevenage, 28.5, (25), 22.8, (20)

South Kesteven, 28.1, (40), 11.2, (16)

North Warwickshire, 27.6, (18), 26.0, (17)

Cambridge, 27.2, (34), 16.8, (21)

West Oxfordshire, 27.1, (30), 38.9, (43)

Tunbridge Wells, 27.0, (32), 16.0, (19)

Dorset, 26.9, (102), 8.5, (32)

Sedgemoor, 26.8, (33), 10.6, (13)

North East Derbyshire, 26.6, (27), 16.8, (17)

Winchester, 26.4, (33), 16.8, (21)

Corby, 26.3, (19), 23.5, (17)

Shropshire, 26.3, (85), 11.5, (37)

Hambleton, 26.2, (24), 32.8, (30)

East Hampshire, 26.2, (32), 27.0, (33)

North West Leicestershire, 26.1, (27), 17.4, (18)

Thurrock, 25.8, (45), 14.9, (26)

Allerdale, 25.6, (25), 16.4, (16)

Lewes, 25.2, (26), 2.9, (3)

West Devon, 25.1, (14), 5.4, (3)

Warwick, 25.0, (36), 17.4, (25)

Peterborough, 24.7, (50), 19.8, (40)

Broxbourne, 24.7, (24), 13.4, (13)

Cotswold, 24.5, (22), 22.3, (20)

Mid Devon, 24.3, (20), 12.1, (10)

South Holland, 24.2, (23), 30.5, (29)

Ashford, 23.8, (31), 12.3, (16)

Horsham, 23.6, (34), 29.2, (42)

Norwich, 23.5, (33), 10.0, (14)

Ryedale, 23.5, (13), 5.4, (3)

Stafford, 23.3, (32), 9.5, (13)

Lincoln, 23.2, (23), 12.1, (12)

Harlow, 23.0, (20), 10.3, (9)

Babergh, 22.8, (21), 4.3, (4)

Huntingdonshire, 22.5, (40), 22.5, (40)

Chelmsford, 22.4, (40), 10.7, (19)

New Forest, 22.2, (40), 7.2, (13)

Broadland, 22.2, (29), 15.3, (20)

Dover, 22.0, (26), 12.7, (15)

Worcester, 21.7, (22), 23.7, (24)

Eastleigh, 21.7, (29), 12.0, (16)

Waverley, 21.4, (27), 11.9, (15)

Basildon, 21.4, (40), 10.7, (20)

East Northamptonshire, 21.2, (20), 36.0, (34)

Arun, 20.5, (33), 14.3, (23)

Teignbridge, 20.1, (27), 3.7, (5)

East Staffordshire, 20.0, (24), 20.9, (25)

North Kesteven, 19.7, (23), 11.1, (13)

Braintree, 19.7, (30), 9.8, (15)

Folkestone and Hythe, 19.5, (22), 11.5, (13)

Breckland, 19.3, (27), 15.0, (21)

Wyre Forest, 18.8, (19), 15.8, (16)

Amber Valley, 18.7, (24), 4.7, (6)

Kettering, 18.7, (19), 14.7, (15)

Adur, 18.7, (12), 14.0, (9)

North Devon, 18.5, (18), 6.2, (6)

South Norfolk, 18.5, (26), 9.2, (13)

Rochford, 18.3, (16), 13.7, (12)

North Lincolnshire, 18.0, (31), 22.1, (38)

Castle Point, 17.7, (16), 15.5, (14)

Somerset West and Taunton, 16.8, (26), 3.9, (6)

Swale, 16.7, (25), 8.0, (12)

Scarborough, 16.6, (18), 15.6, (17)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 16.5, (25), 10.6, (16)

Mansfield, 16.5, (18), 9.1, (10)

South Hams, 16.1, (14), 6.9, (6)

Rother, 15.6, (15), 8.3, (8)

East Cambridgeshire, 15.6, (14), 10.0, (9)

Wealden, 15.5, (25), 8.7, (14)

Eastbourne, 15.4, (16), 6.7, (7)

Chesterfield, 15.3, (16), 9.5, (10)

Derby, 15.2, (39), 15.2, (39)

Hastings, 15.1, (14), 7.6, (7)

Tendring, 15.0, (22), 8.2, (12)

Bolsover, 14.9, (12), 5.0, (4)

Wychavon, 14.7, (19), 7.0, (9)

Torbay, 13.9, (19), 7.3, (10)

Fareham, 13.8, (16), 12.9, (15)

South Somerset, 13.1, (22), 3.6, (6)

West Suffolk, 12.8, (23), 11.2, (20)

Bassetlaw, 12.8, (15), 19.6, (23)

Thanet, 12.7, (18), 5.6, (8)

Rutland, 12.5, (5), 12.5, (5)

North Norfolk, 11.4, (12), 7.6, (8)

Malvern Hills, 11.4, (9), 8.9, (7)

Isle of Wight, 11.3, (16), 10.6, (15)

Mid Suffolk, 10.6, (11), 15.4, (16)

Great Yarmouth, 10.1, (10), 6.0, (6)

East Suffolk, 9.6, (24), 8.0, (20)

East Devon, 9.6, (14), 4.8, (7)

Torridge, 8.8, (6), 5.9, (4)

Mendip, 7.8, (9), 2.6, (3)

Ipswich, 5.1, (7), 8.8, (12)