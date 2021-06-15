Tuesday, June 15th 2021 Show Links
Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri to make decision on his future after Euro 2020

By Press Association
June 15 2021, 6.31pm
Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri will wait until Euro 2020 is over before thinking about his future (Phil Noble/PA)
Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will look to make a decision on his future after Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old Switzerland international made just five Premier League starts last season and has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Shaqiri, who joined the Reds from Stoke in 2018, has two years remaining on his contract with the Merseyside club.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Switzerland’s Euro 2020 clash with Italy on Wednesday, Shaqiri said: “At the moment I don’t really want to talk about it.

“I have a contract there and after the Euros, of course, I will talk to my agent and then we will look at the situation. Then we will decide how to continue.”

