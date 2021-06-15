Tyson Fury does not see Las Vegas date with Deontay Wilder as a big gamble

Tyson Fury has vowed to stop Deontay Wilder inside the distance once again when they clash for a third time in Las Vegas on July 24.

The 32-year-old had looked set to be heading into an all-British heavyweight showdown against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia during August.

However, a legal ruling in the United States wrecked those plans, with an arbitration hearing upholding claims from Wilder that he was contractually owed a third fight with WBC champion Fury.

Joshua will now face Oleksandr Usyk in September, while Fury meets Wilder in their trilogy contest, which has been confirmed for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Victory for both British fighters would fuel more talk of a potential undisputed bout.

Since the breakdown of plans for their scheduled contest on August 14, there have been plenty words between the two rival camps – Joshua having labelled Fury a “fraud” during a spat played out in public on social media.

For the moment, though, Fury only has one thing on his mind.

“I am excited to once again be fighting in Las Vegas, the home of The Gypsy King,” said Fury, who stopped the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in the seventh round during February 2020, their first showdown having ended in a controversial draw.

“For the last 18 months, I’ve been living rent free in Wilder’s head.

“He got smashed to pieces in our last fight, and for some reason, he wants it again.

“Let’s go. The Big Dosser is getting knocked spark out.”

The two fighters will face off later on Tuesday during a press conference in Los Angeles as the promotion for their trilogy showdown steps up a gear.

American Wilder, though, is not about to get lost in the hype.

“Nothing has changed. It’s still one face, one name, one champion – Deontay Wilder,” he said.

“I’m in the best shape of my life. July 24, I’m going to show the people why I’m still the baddest man on the planet.”

Promoter Frank Warren (centre) expects another stern test for the British heavyweight (Steven Paston/PA)

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren is expecting another explosive encounter.

“Make no mistake, this is no easy fight,” said Warren.

“Deontay Wilder is an incredibly dangerous puncher and clearly has tremendous self-belief for invoking this rematch.

“I’m sure this will be another absolute classic. I remain confident Tyson will prevail again and we can hopefully look forward to an undisputed fight in the future.”