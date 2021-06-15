What the papers say – June 16

The Wednesday papers are led by vaccine developments, trade tensions and psychic support at the Euros.

Metro says NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens has vowed all adults in England will be able to book a first Covid-19 vaccination by the end of this week.

However, experts will warn ministers against the mass rollout of jabs to children until scientists have more data on the risk, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Telegraph: 'No green light to start vaccinating children'

The Guardian and The Times report Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed plans to legally enforce vaccinations for NHS and care home staff.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 16 June 2021: Covid vaccinations to be made mandatory for care home staff

TIMES: Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS and care home staff

The Daily Express hails the UK-Australia trade deal as it “unleashes new global Britain”, but The Independent carries concerns from Labour the pact will “send thousands of British farmers to the wall”.

Daily Express: Trade deal unleashes new global Britain

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Australia trade deal 'will send farmers to the wall'

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick was fighting for her job after a report called her force “institutionally corrupt” over its handling of the Stephen Lawrence affair, the Daily Mail reports.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will have to spend up to £4 billion more on pensioners from 2022 if he adheres to the Tories’ so-called “triple-lock” pension pledge, the Financial Times says.

Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 16 June

The i carries a report into a “controversial” NHS scheme which the paper says has been used “to withhold treatment from people who frequently demand” the assistance of emergency services.

Wednesday's front page: Mental health crisis as NHS patients are turned away

Ex-Bolton player Fabrice Muamba, who, similar to Christian Eriksen, suffered a cardiac arrest in a game, has backed the Daily Mirror‘s campaign for defibrillators at all sports venues, schools and workplaces.

MIRROR: Lifesaving kit should be there for everyone

Comedian Jennifer Saunders tells The Sun her sitcom Absolutely Fabulous would not get made today due to cultural “small-mindedness”, with Saunders adding: “It’s not a crime to have an opinion.”

The Sun: Telly favourite Jennifer Saunders says she would not get away with making her sitcom Absolutely Fabulous today

And self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller is “wracked with kilt” in the Daily Star, which says the “repentant football botherer” has vowed to help Scotland beat England on Friday.