Over-21s invited to book their Covid-19 jab

Over-21s in England have been invited to book their Covid-19 vaccination.

People aged 21 and 22 are able to book for the first time using the National Bookings Service.

It comes after the head of the NHS in England said that all adults in England should be able to book their first coronavirus jab by the end of the week.

If you're aged 21 or over, or if you turn 21 before 1 July 2021, you can now book your COVID-19 vaccine. ➡️ https://t.co/95odTgmvQS pic.twitter.com/zaBMkCRh94 — NHS (@NHSuk) June 16, 2021

Sir Simon Stevens told the NHS Confederation conference on Tuesday that the NHS will “finish the job” of the Covid-19 vaccination programme to the “greatest extent possible” over the next four weeks during the extension of lockdown.

The NHS said that from Wednesday it will contact 972,000 21- and 22-year-olds to invite them to book their vaccination.

This means only 18- to 20-year-olds are left to get the call.

(PA Graphics)

Dr Emily Lawson, lead for the NHS Covid vaccination programme, said: “The largest ever NHS vaccination campaign is in the home stretch of the first dose rollout.

“The vaccine is the most important step you can take to protect yourself, your friends and family so it’s really important everybody in the latest eligible groups books themselves in to get their jab and plays their part in this huge national effort.”

If you're eligible, join the millions who have already had their first COVID-19 vaccination. Visit https://t.co/1e3nCAUFcB to find who's eligible and how to book. pic.twitter.com/Pn6ahBbTSy — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) June 15, 2021

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We’re almost at the final hurdle of offering lifesaving jabs to all UK adults, with both vaccines providing the fullest possible protection against symptoms, serious illness and hospitalisation from this awful virus and moving us a step closer to beating this pandemic.

“I urge everyone aged 21 and over to get your vaccines booked in as soon as possible to not only secure this extra defence for yourself, but to protect your loved ones too.”