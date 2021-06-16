Ariana Grande and James Corden celebrate end of US lockdowns in musical skit

Ariana Grande joined James Corden for one of her first TV appearances since getting married, celebrating the end of mass lockdowns in the US as California fully reopened its economy and New York lifted its remaining restrictions.

The 27-year-old singer appeared in a skit on The Late Late Show in a pastiche of the song Good Morning Baltimore from the musical Hairspray, this time dubbed No Lockdowns Anymore.

Grande tied the knot with Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez on May 15 in an intimate ceremony with fewer than 20 guests.

The video shows Corden emerging on to the streets of New York from his house two weeks after getting his vaccination, turning off Zoom and shaving off his huge plaited beard.

Meanwhile Grande emerges from a salon after having a haircut and returns to the gym, singing: “Say hi on the street, a kiss on the cheek, it’s been so long since I put on my shoes.

“So let’s hit the club or get drunk and get matching tattoos.”

The pair dance through the streets together, singing: “It’s what we’ve been waiting for, to embrace all that life has in store.

“It’s time to make new memories, once you’ve got the vaccine, hug your family, feeling so relived. No lockdowns, we’re free.”

Epic show tonight…starting in only 5 minutes. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/c5kMQxvszv — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 16, 2021

New York’s governor has said the state is returning to “life as we know it” after at least 70% of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 jab.

Meanwhile California is lifting capacity limits and social distancing requirements, and removing mask requirements for people who have been vaccinated.

It comes just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a delay to the road map out of lockdown in the UK.

Legal restrictions were expected to lift on June 21, but this has now been put back to July 19.