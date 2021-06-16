Met chief faces further criticism at prison break shooting inquiry

Embattled Metropolitan Police boss Dame Cressida Dick has come under further criticism during a public inquiry into the death of an unarmed man who was shot dead during a foiled prison break.

Jermaine Baker died when he was shot by a Met marksman known only as W80 near Wood Green Crown Court on December 11 2015.

The public inquiry into his death, which started on Monday, has heard that he may have been asleep at the time he was shot, and that no live firearm was found in the car in which he was front seat passenger, but a replica Uzi was discovered in the back of the car.

Officers had intelligence that the group, who aimed to free Izzet Eren from a prison van as he was being taken to the court, had been unable to obtain a real gun, but this information was not passed on to firearms officers who confronted the men.

Dame Cressida Dick has been accused of failing to challenge a culture of ‘institutional defensiveness and impunity’ among firearms officers (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Phillippa Kaufmann QC, representing Mr Baker’s family, told the inquiry on Wednesday that his relatives are furious that W80 is working in a firearms training role.

The marksman is currently locked in a High Court battle to try to avoid disciplinary proceedings over the shooting.

Ms Kaufmann said: “They are incensed that the gross misconduct proceedings against W80 have become mired in litigation. Litigation instituted by W80 but entirely supported by the Commissioner.

“And incensed that W80 … is currently discharging a firearms training role, a role in which he is called upon to mentor and educate future generations of MPS firearms officers.

“In these respects the Commissioner has demonstrated to the family that she is not at all interested in holding her officers to account, either to their code of ethics or to the rule of law.

“She is unwilling and incapable of challenging the culture of institutional defensiveness and impunity that has pervaded firearms policing for decades.”

She added: “As importantly as the duty of the inquiry itself to act without fear or favour, the family look to the Commissioner, to her own responsibility for Jermaine’s death, and her personal responsibility to affect change.”

Phillippa Kaufmann QC speaking at the Jermaine Baker public inquiry on Wednesday (Jermaine Baker Public Inquiry/PA)

Earlier, the inquiry was told that Mr Baker’s mother, Margaret Smith, will be the first witness to give evidence.

Outlining the family’s position, Ms Kaufmann said: “Margaret is categorically and unequivocally clear that whatever Jermaine was doing on December 11 2015 he should not have paid with his life, that his death was entirely unnecessary and unjustified, and that it was the result of truly reprehensible failings on the part of the police officers involved.”

The inquiry has already heard that W80 opened fire within a couple of seconds of the passenger door of the Audi A6 in which Mr Baker was sitting being opened.

Audio footage from police bugs placed within the car captured a wall of noise as officers shouted different instructions at the men.

Setting out some of the questions that Mr Baker’s relatives want answered, Ms Kaufmann said: “How on earth did Jermaine come to be shot dead when he was not carrying a weapon, when there was no gun within reach?

“How did W80, a highly trained firearms officer, a firearms instructor, conclude that Jermaine was reaching for a gun when he had not even given Jermaine time to comply with his instructions?

“W80 himself had barely had time to assess the situation.”

She said the police operation was “botched and unprofessional”.

Making an opening statement for the Metropolitan Police, Matthew Butt QC said that Izzet Eren was a member of a criminal gang, the Tottenham Turks or Tottenham Boys, that was involved in an ongoing and bloody feud with a rival group, the Hackney Bombers or Hackney Turks.

The force decided that allowing the attempted prison break to progress on the day rather than intervening at an earlier stage was the best way of cracking down on gun crime in north London.

Teams on the ground planned never to allow the Audi and the prison van to come close to each other, Mr Butt said.

W80 fired a single shot at Mr Baker because he said he thought he saw him moving his arms, and that he was trying to get a gun.

Duncan Penny QC, for W80, told the inquiry that the marksman “genuinely and honestly believed based upon the information which had been provided to him, and upon what he perceived Mr Baker to be doing when challenged, that there was an imminent threat to his life and to the lives of his colleagues.”