NI Secretary of State in talks with Sinn Fein and DUP to avert Stormont crisis

Sinn Fein and the DUP have held separate talks with the Secretary of State in a bid to avert a fresh political crisis at Stormont.

Brandon Lewis flew into Belfast on Wednesday for further talks with local politicians, saying he is exploring “all options” in his efforts to keep powersharing on track.

By 11.30pm on Wednesday evening, none of the parties involved in talks had indicated publicly if there had been a breakthrough.

At around 7.30pm on Wednesday, Sinn Fein members left Stormont in a three-car-convoy, which drove past the media without stopping for comment, despite previously indicating they would.

Sinn Fein’s leader Mary Lou McDonald has said pushing Irish language legislation through Westminster is the ‘obvious way forward’ (Niall Carson/PA)

A Sinn Fein spokesperson later said: “We have had an initial meeting.

“We’re seeking more information and clarification.

“As and when we have the clarity we need, we will speak to the media.”

DUP leader Edwin Poots and First Minister designate Paul Givan left a meeting with Mr Lewis at around 8.45pm. The pair drove away from Stormont House without stopping to speak to the media.

The meetings came amid a stand-off between Sinn Fein and the DUP over the appointment of a new First and deputy First Minister, and the introduction of Irish language legislation provided for in the New Decade, New Approach deal.

Failure to come to an agreement would collapse the devolved Executive.

The Executive is due to meet on Thursday, but without a breakthrough, they will have no formal powers to introduce Northern Ireland’s Covid recovery plan, which was due on Tuesday.

Before the meeting, Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald told reporters their call to push Irish language legislation through Westminster was the “obvious way forward.”

She said: “As you know, 48 hours ago we offered up a solution to this impasse.

“That is that the cultural package including Acht Gaelige, the Irish language act, goes through Westminster.

“That’s the option now, that’s how we sort this out efficiently and we are now going in 48 hours later to see what the British Government’s response to that solution is.

“It’s the obvious way forward.”

Earlier the DUP’s Economy Minister Paul Frew warned such a move risked destabilising devolution.

He said: “We have devolution and the Secretary of State needs to be careful that he doesn’t do anything that would undermine devolution at this time.”

Speaking ahead of the meeting Mr Lewis told BBC Radio Ulster: “The DUP and Sinn Fein have got to work together, delivering on New Decade, New Approach.

“Within that there is a cultural package, and it is a package that works for the whole community of Northern Ireland.

“And how they can deliver that as parties in Northern Ireland for Northern Ireland.

“With devolution the best way to see these things delivered, which the parties agreed on in NDNA, is having it delivered locally in Northern Ireland by the parties.”

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster’s resignation as first minister on Monday set a seven-day clock running within which her successor, Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan, must be appointed.

The joint nature of the office Mrs Foster shared with Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill meant Ms O’Neill was automatically removed from the post on Monday and she must also be nominated to the role again within those seven days.

However, Sinn Fein has made clear it will not renominate, a move that would collapse the devolved Executive, unless the DUP agrees to press ahead with legislating on the Irish language.

NEW: An update on my discussions with the NI parties. The people of NI deserve a stable, mature, functioning Executive that is able to deliver in their best interests. They need to see that politics works and dialogue and debate delivers results. pic.twitter.com/LygJWaO3oc — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) June 15, 2021

If one of the parties fails to renominate before 1pm next Monday, a properly functioning Executive cannot be formed and the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call a snap Assembly election within a “reasonable” timeframe.

Irish language laws are an unfulfilled commitment within the 2020 deal that restored powersharing at Stormont.

New DUP leader Edwin Poots, who replaced the ousted Mrs Foster, has vowed to implement all outstanding aspects of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal, including Irish language legislation.

However, he has declined to give Sinn Fein an assurance that he will move on the language laws in the current Assembly mandate, a key demand of the republican party, and has insisted there are other priorities the Executive should be focusing on, including the health service and economy.

