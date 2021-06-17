Slovakia defender Denis Vavro self-isolating after positive Covid test

Slovakia defender Denis Vavro has tested positive for Covid-19, coach Stefan Tarkovic has announced.

The 25-year-old, who did not feature in Slovakia’s victory over Poland in their Euro 2020 opener on Monday, is now self-isolating.

Tarkovic also revealed a member of his team’s coaching staff had returned a positive result following the latest round of testing at the tournament.

Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic says Vavro is now isolating (Martin Baumann/TASR)

The news comes on the eve of Slovakia’s second Group E match against Sweden in St Petersburg on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Tarkovic said: “There were two positive results, one member of the coaching staff and one player. Automatically they both have to undergo self-isolation.

“We have started to work with the Russian health authorities and we started to apply the corresponding UEFA protocol. We took all steps to avoid spread of infection.

“I am really sorry that player won’t be able to play in the game to come because of Covid.

“It is a tough situation for the player, who has his whole career ahead and was looking forward to the Euros. It is a shame he is out of play.”

Slovakia’s surprise 2-1 victory over Poland put them top of Group E as rivals Spain and Sweden played out a goalless draw. Victory over Sweden will see them through to the last 16.