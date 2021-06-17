Nine in 10 over-50s in England fully vaccinated, figures suggest

About nine in 10 people in England aged 50 and over are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, new figures suggest.

An estimated 90.3% of people in this age group had received two doses of a vaccine by June 13.

The Government has set a target to offer both jabs to everyone aged 50 and over by June 21.

(PA Graphics)

Within this age group, 91.8% of people aged 80 and over are now estimated to have received both doses – meaning 8.2%, or about one in 12, are still not fully vaccinated.

The estimates are higher for people aged 70 to 79 (97.6%) and 60 to 69 (93.0%).

Some 83.0% of 50 to 59-year-olds are estimated to have received both doses.

The figures for vaccinations were published by NHS England, and have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The time between vaccine doses has now been shortened for all people aged 40 and over, from 12 weeks to eight weeks, to try to give maximum possible protection against the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus that was first identified in India.

(PA Graphics)

An estimated 41.3% of people aged 40 to 49 in England have so far received two doses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that by July 19 the Government intends to offer a second dose of vaccine to everyone over 40 who received their first dose by mid-May.

July 19 is also the target for every adult to have been offered a first dose.

About four in five adults in the UK – 80.1% – are now estimated to have received at least one jab, with 42.2 million first doses delivered since the vaccination rollout began more than six months ago.

(PA Graphics)

In Wales, 2,225,499 first doses have been given, the equivalent of 88.2% of the adult population.

This is well ahead of the other three nations of the UK, with Scotland now on 80.6% (3,571,726 first doses), England on 79.7% (35,290,759 first doses) and Northern Ireland on 77.7% (1,128,670 first doses).

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

At a local level in England, the highest estimated proportion of people aged 50 and over to be fully vaccinated is in Stratford-upon-Avon (98.2%), according to analysis by the PA news agency.

This is followed by Hart in Hampshire (96.8%), Stroud in Gloucestershire (96.5%) and Warwick (96.3%).

The lowest proportion is in the London borough of Westminster (62.4%), the City of London (65.2%) and the London borough of Camden (67.3%).