Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 13, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 14-17) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 268 (85%) have seen a rise in rates, 39 (12%) have seen a fall and eight are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 823 new cases in the seven days to June 13 – the equivalent of 549.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 626.6 in the seven days to June 6.

Hyndburn in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 323.3 to 473.8, with 384 new cases.

Ribble Valley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest, up from 308.8 to 459.9, with 280 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Ribble Valley (up from 308.8 to 459.9)

Hyndburn (323.3 to 473.8)

Pendle (196.5 to 336.5)

Blackpool (131.2 to 234.5)

Liverpool (52.2 to 147.2)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 17 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 13; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 6.

Blackburn with Darwen, 549.8, (823), 626.6, (938)

Hyndburn, 473.8, (384), 323.3, (262)

Ribble Valley, 459.9, (280), 308.8, (188)

Burnley, 390.2, (347), 303.6, (270)

Rossendale, 359.5, (257), 324.6, (232)

Pendle, 336.5, (310), 196.5, (181)

Salford, 333.4, (863), 265.0, (686)

Manchester, 328.8, (1818), 242.0, (1338)

Preston, 299.7, (429), 219.4, (314)

Bury, 292.2, (558), 214.7, (410)

Bolton, 287.3, (826), 312.3, (898)

South Ribble, 278.9, (309), 305.1, (338)

Chorley, 256.3, (303), 182.7, (216)

Wigan, 248.9, (818), 178.3, (586)

Blackpool, 234.5, (327), 131.2, (183)

Stockport, 212.7, (624), 212.7, (624)

Rochdale, 209.5, (466), 167.7, (373)

Trafford, 198.9, (472), 169.8, (403)

Oldham, 184.7, (438), 117.2, (278)

Tameside, 174.8, (396), 116.1, (263)

North Tyneside, 163.0, (339), 74.1, (154)

Leeds, 161.3, (1279), 89.5, (710)

Warrington, 159.0, (334), 79.5, (167)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 147.6, (447), 74.0, (224)

Liverpool, 147.2, (733), 52.2, (260)

Fylde, 139.9, (113), 94.1, (76)

Sefton, 137.1, (379), 57.2, (158)

Bradford, 136.7, (738), 106.9, (577)

Bedford, 135.6, (235), 157.5, (273)

Calderdale, 131.0, (277), 72.4, (153)

Leicester, 125.1, (443), 106.4, (377)

Lambeth, 120.5, (393), 92.6, (302)

Wandsworth, 118.9, (392), 82.5, (272)

Cheshire West and Chester, 117.2, (402), 108.7, (373)

Northumberland, 116.9, (377), 56.1, (181)

West Lancashire, 116.4, (133), 44.6, (51)

Kirklees, 115.5, (508), 106.9, (470)

Cheshire East, 114.0, (438), 118.4, (455)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 113.4, (210), 64.3, (119)

Reading, 113.1, (183), 84.7, (137)

Luton, 110.3, (235), 96.7, (206)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 108.6, (141), 50.8, (66)

Bristol, 106.8, (495), 49.9, (231)

County Durham, 106.6, (565), 29.8, (158)

Tower Hamlets, 106.5, (346), 66.8, (217)

Rushcliffe, 104.9, (125), 45.3, (54)

North East Lincolnshire, 101.5, (162), 48.9, (78)

Southwark, 99.1, (316), 74.6, (238)

Birmingham, 98.4, (1123), 70.1, (800)

Eden, 97.6, (52), 39.4, (21)

Wyre, 96.4, (108), 66.0, (74)

Kensington and Chelsea, 95.4, (149), 64.0, (100)

Westminster, 94.9, (248), 67.0, (175)

Islington, 93.6, (227), 57.3, (139)

Cheltenham, 92.9, (108), 61.0, (71)

Camden, 91.1, (246), 58.5, (158)

High Peak, 89.6, (83), 63.7, (59)

Knowsley, 89.5, (135), 49.7, (75)

Craven, 89.3, (51), 28.0, (16)

Nottingham, 89.2, (297), 50.5, (168)

Merton, 88.1, (182), 55.7, (115)

South Tyneside, 87.4, (132), 49.0, (74)

Wirral, 87.3, (283), 54.0, (175)

Brighton and Hove, 85.9, (250), 34.0, (99)

Gloucester, 85.2, (110), 65.8, (85)

Southampton, 84.3, (213), 9.1, (23)

Wakefield, 83.8, (292), 64.6, (225)

Ealing, 83.7, (286), 61.1, (209)

Surrey Heath, 82.9, (74), 50.4, (45)

Hounslow, 82.5, (224), 47.5, (129)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 81.7, (467), 8.9, (51)

Charnwood, 80.7, (150), 65.6, (122)

Tewkesbury, 80.0, (76), 49.5, (47)

Hackney and City of London, 79.1, (230), 60.2, (175)

Brent, 77.6, (256), 52.2, (172)

Lancaster, 77.4, (113), 59.6, (87)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 77.3, (100), 23.9, (31)

Kingston upon Thames, 77.2, (137), 56.9, (101)

Waltham Forest, 76.9, (213), 48.0, (133)

Blaby, 75.8, (77), 61.1, (62)

Reigate and Banstead, 74.6, (111), 89.4, (133)

Woking, 74.4, (75), 72.4, (73)

Slough, 74.2, (111), 78.9, (118)

York, 74.1, (156), 30.9, (65)

Solihull, 73.9, (160), 42.1, (91)

Oadby and Wigston, 73.7, (42), 49.1, (28)

Bath and North East Somerset, 73.0, (141), 21.7, (42)

South Bucks, 72.8, (51), 37.1, (26)

Gateshead, 72.8, (147), 52.5, (106)

Bracknell Forest, 72.6, (89), 98.7, (121)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 72.5, (82), 35.4, (40)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 72.1, (71), 104.6, (103)

Wokingham, 71.3, (122), 92.3, (158)

Halton, 71.1, (92), 44.0, (57)

Sunderland, 70.6, (196), 41.4, (115)

South Gloucestershire, 70.5, (201), 23.2, (66)

Barrow-in-Furness, 70.1, (47), 17.9, (12)

Barnsley, 69.7, (172), 51.8, (128)

Haringey, 68.9, (185), 56.2, (151)

Central Bedfordshire, 67.6, (195), 62.4, (180)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 67.5, (267), 22.8, (90)

Watford, 67.3, (65), 52.8, (51)

Hartlepool, 67.3, (63), 10.7, (10)

Stoke-on-Trent, 67.1, (172), 23.8, (61)

St. Helens, 67.0, (121), 44.9, (81)

Oxford, 66.2, (101), 61.0, (93)

Lewisham, 66.0, (202), 46.8, (143)

Croydon, 65.7, (254), 62.1, (240)

Rushmoor, 65.5, (62), 51.8, (49)

South Lakeland, 64.7, (68), 11.4, (12)

Milton Keynes, 64.6, (174), 50.8, (137)

Selby, 64.0, (58), 67.3, (61)

Hart, 63.9, (62), 34.0, (33)

Broxtowe, 63.1, (72), 21.9, (25)

Richmond upon Thames, 62.1, (123), 55.0, (109)

Hillingdon, 60.6, (186), 57.0, (175)

Gedling, 60.2, (71), 36.5, (43)

Exeter, 60.1, (79), 20.5, (27)

Northampton, 59.2, (133), 35.6, (80)

Greenwich, 58.3, (168), 47.6, (137)

East Hertfordshire, 58.1, (87), 34.7, (52)

Three Rivers, 57.9, (54), 57.9, (54)

Elmbridge, 57.8, (79), 66.5, (91)

Bromsgrove, 57.1, (57), 27.0, (27)

Runnymede, 57.0, (51), 25.7, (23)

Wycombe, 56.7, (99), 46.4, (81)

Harborough, 56.5, (53), 37.3, (35)

Telford and Wrekin, 55.6, (100), 50.6, (91)

Test Valley, 55.5, (70), 26.9, (34)

Harrogate, 54.7, (88), 36.7, (59)

Coventry, 54.4, (202), 28.5, (106)

Gravesham, 54.2, (58), 32.7, (35)

Epsom and Ewell, 53.3, (43), 63.3, (51)

Colchester, 52.9, (103), 16.9, (33)

Newham, 52.4, (185), 38.2, (135)

North Somerset, 51.6, (111), 21.4, (46)

Bromley, 51.2, (170), 46.6, (155)

Sutton, 50.9, (105), 40.7, (84)

Ashfield, 50.8, (65), 21.1, (27)

Spelthorne, 50.1, (50), 80.1, (80)

Basingstoke and Deane, 49.8, (88), 27.7, (49)

Chichester, 49.5, (60), 14.9, (18)

Doncaster, 49.1, (153), 35.3, (110)

Darlington, 47.8, (51), 7.5, (8)

Cannock Chase, 47.6, (48), 15.9, (16)

Dudley, 47.6, (153), 27.4, (88)

Redbridge, 46.9, (143), 28.5, (87)

Mole Valley, 45.8, (40), 33.2, (29)

Hertsmere, 45.7, (48), 23.8, (25)

South Northamptonshire, 45.5, (43), 45.5, (43)

Middlesbrough, 45.4, (64), 31.9, (45)

Melton, 44.9, (23), 39.1, (20)

Sheffield, 44.6, (261), 29.9, (175)

Guildford, 44.3, (66), 28.9, (43)

Barnet, 44.2, (175), 30.6, (121)

Boston, 44.2, (31), 18.5, (13)

Sandwell, 44.1, (145), 41.7, (137)

Walsall, 44.1, (126), 53.9, (154)

Aylesbury Vale, 44.1, (88), 47.6, (95)

Welwyn Hatfield, 43.9, (54), 35.8, (44)

Crawley, 43.6, (49), 33.8, (38)

Enfield, 43.4, (145), 26.7, (89)

Tandridge, 43.1, (38), 34.0, (30)

Southend-on-Sea, 42.6, (78), 25.1, (46)

Copeland, 42.5, (29), 17.6, (12)

Wolverhampton, 42.5, (112), 37.2, (98)

Swindon, 42.3, (94), 21.6, (48)

Maidstone, 41.9, (72), 14.0, (24)

Dartford, 41.7, (47), 48.8, (55)

Sevenoaks, 41.4, (50), 35.6, (43)

Harrow, 41.4, (104), 28.3, (71)

Cherwell, 40.5, (61), 33.2, (50)

Mid Sussex, 40.4, (61), 56.9, (86)

Rugby, 40.4, (44), 37.6, (41)

Brentwood, 40.2, (31), 19.5, (15)

Medway, 40.2, (112), 40.9, (114)

South Oxfordshire, 40.1, (57), 73.2, (104)

Tonbridge and Malling, 40.1, (53), 15.1, (20)

Lichfield, 40.1, (42), 21.0, (22)

Stockton-on-Tees, 39.5, (78), 21.3, (42)

Stratford-on-Avon, 39.2, (51), 20.0, (26)

Forest of Dean, 39.2, (34), 31.1, (27)

Erewash, 39.0, (45), 21.7, (25)

Epping Forest, 38.7, (51), 19.7, (26)

West Lindsey, 38.7, (37), 17.8, (17)

Chiltern, 38.6, (37), 32.3, (31)

West Berkshire, 38.5, (61), 24.0, (38)

Daventry, 38.4, (33), 47.7, (41)

Stroud, 38.3, (46), 23.3, (28)

Bexley, 38.3, (95), 24.6, (61)

Wiltshire, 38.2, (191), 16.4, (82)

Redcar and Cleveland, 37.9, (52), 13.9, (19)

Harlow, 37.9, (33), 11.5, (10)

South Staffordshire, 37.4, (42), 20.5, (23)

Uttlesford, 37.2, (34), 17.5, (16)

Richmondshire, 37.2, (20), 24.2, (13)

Wellingborough, 36.4, (29), 31.4, (25)

Portsmouth, 35.8, (77), 25.1, (54)

Rotherham, 35.8, (95), 27.1, (72)

Warwick, 35.5, (51), 19.5, (28)

North Hertfordshire, 35.2, (47), 27.7, (37)

South Kesteven, 35.1, (50), 14.7, (21)

Derbyshire Dales, 34.6, (25), 20.7, (15)

Fenland, 34.4, (35), 15.7, (16)

St Albans, 34.4, (51), 28.3, (42)

Thurrock, 33.8, (59), 15.5, (27)

Vale of White Horse, 33.8, (46), 50.7, (69)

Plymouth, 33.6, (88), 21.4, (56)

Worthing, 33.5, (37), 27.1, (30)

South Cambridgeshire, 33.3, (53), 17.0, (27)

East Lindsey, 33.2, (47), 17.6, (25)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 33.0, (50), 20.5, (31)

Gosport, 33.0, (28), 16.5, (14)

Stafford, 32.8, (45), 8.0, (11)

West Oxfordshire, 32.5, (36), 40.7, (45)

Ryedale, 32.5, (18), 7.2, (4)

Dacorum, 32.3, (50), 35.5, (55)

Cotswold, 32.3, (29), 26.7, (24)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 32.2, (110), 22.6, (77)

Barking and Dagenham, 31.9, (68), 25.4, (54)

North West Leicestershire, 31.8, (33), 20.3, (21)

South Derbyshire, 31.7, (34), 19.6, (21)

Redditch, 31.7, (27), 51.6, (44)

Havering, 31.6, (82), 27.0, (70)

Dorset, 31.2, (118), 12.7, (48)

Newark and Sherwood, 31.0, (38), 36.8, (45)

Havant, 30.9, (39), 6.3, (8)

Allerdale, 30.7, (30), 19.4, (19)

East Northamptonshire, 30.7, (29), 32.8, (31)

Herefordshire, 30.6, (59), 29.6, (57)

Hull, 30.4, (79), 30.8, (80)

Carlisle, 30.4, (33), 12.0, (13)

Tamworth, 30.0, (23), 35.2, (27)

Teignbridge, 29.8, (40), 7.5, (10)

Peterborough, 29.7, (60), 21.3, (43)

Canterbury, 29.6, (49), 39.9, (66)

East Hampshire, 29.4, (36), 29.4, (36)

Waverley, 29.3, (37), 12.7, (16)

Maldon, 29.3, (19), 35.4, (23)

North East Derbyshire, 28.6, (29), 23.7, (24)

Stevenage, 28.5, (25), 20.5, (18)

Ashford, 27.7, (36), 12.3, (16)

Huntingdonshire, 27.5, (49), 19.1, (34)

Hambleton, 27.3, (25), 32.8, (30)

Cambridge, 27.2, (34), 22.4, (28)

Winchester, 27.2, (34), 18.4, (23)

West Devon, 26.9, (15), 10.8, (6)

Sedgemoor, 26.8, (33), 13.8, (17)

Broxbourne, 26.7, (26), 20.6, (20)

Worcester, 26.7, (27), 16.8, (17)

Shropshire, 26.6, (86), 14.9, (48)

Tunbridge Wells, 26.1, (31), 17.7, (21)

North Warwickshire, 26.0, (17), 33.7, (22)

Braintree, 25.6, (39), 9.8, (15)

Eastleigh, 25.5, (34), 15.7, (21)

Babergh, 25.0, (23), 4.3, (4)

Corby, 24.9, (18), 22.2, (16)

Chelmsford, 24.7, (44), 15.1, (27)

Arun, 24.3, (39), 15.6, (25)

Lincoln, 24.2, (24), 16.1, (16)

Adur, 23.3, (15), 14.0, (9)

Lewes, 23.2, (24), 10.7, (11)

New Forest, 22.8, (41), 12.2, (22)

East Staffordshire, 22.5, (27), 18.4, (22)

Rutland, 22.5, (9), 5.0, (2)

Bolsover, 22.3, (18), 7.4, (6)

Horsham, 22.3, (32), 32.0, (46)

Norwich, 22.1, (31), 12.1, (17)

Somerset West and Taunton, 21.9, (34), 7.7, (12)

Mid Devon, 21.9, (18), 14.6, (12)

Rochford, 21.7, (19), 11.4, (10)

North Kesteven, 21.4, (25), 14.5, (17)

Dover, 21.2, (25), 15.2, (18)

North Lincolnshire, 20.9, (36), 22.6, (39)

Rother, 20.8, (20), 7.3, (7)

Broadland, 20.6, (27), 16.1, (21)

Kettering, 20.6, (21), 14.7, (15)

Hastings, 20.5, (19), 8.6, (8)

Mansfield, 20.1, (22), 10.1, (11)

Bassetlaw, 19.6, (23), 19.6, (23)

Amber Valley, 19.5, (25), 6.2, (8)

Wychavon, 19.3, (25), 7.0, (9)

Basildon, 19.2, (36), 13.4, (25)

South Holland, 18.9, (18), 30.5, (29)

Castle Point, 18.8, (17), 18.8, (17)

Folkestone and Hythe, 18.6, (21), 15.9, (18)

North Devon, 18.5, (18), 9.3, (9)

Scarborough, 18.4, (20), 13.8, (15)

Swale, 18.0, (27), 9.3, (14)

West Suffolk, 17.9, (32), 10.6, (19)

South Somerset, 17.8, (30), 5.9, (10)

South Norfolk, 17.7, (25), 14.9, (21)

Wealden, 17.3, (28), 9.9, (16)

South Hams, 17.2, (15), 11.5, (10)

Chesterfield, 17.2, (18), 9.5, (10)

Torbay, 16.9, (23), 7.3, (10)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 16.5, (25), 11.9, (18)

Breckland, 16.4, (23), 20.7, (29)

Eastbourne, 16.4, (17), 5.8, (6)

Derby, 16.3, (42), 16.3, (42)

Thanet, 16.2, (23), 8.5, (12)

East Cambridgeshire, 15.6, (14), 14.5, (13)

Mid Suffolk, 15.4, (16), 15.4, (16)

Malvern Hills, 15.2, (12), 8.9, (7)

Tendring, 15.0, (22), 11.6, (17)

Torridge, 14.6, (10), 7.3, (5)

East Devon, 13.7, (20), 6.8, (10)

Fareham, 12.9, (15), 12.0, (14)

Isle of Wight, 12.7, (18), 8.5, (12)

East Suffolk, 12.4, (31), 10.4, (26)

Wyre Forest, 11.8, (12), 22.7, (23)

North Norfolk, 10.5, (11), 8.6, (9)

Great Yarmouth, 9.1, (9), 7.0, (7)

Mendip, 8.7, (10), 3.5, (4)

Ipswich, 6.6, (9), 7.3, (10)