Retired teacher dies after collision with cyclist

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a pedestrian died following a collision with a cyclist.

Retired teacher Jane Stone, 79, died in hospital four days after being injured in an incident in Monmouth, Gwent, on the evening of Monday June 7.

Gwent Police said the collision took place at the junction of Wonastow Road and Somerset Road.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with a fatal road traffic collision. A 28-year-old man from #Monmouth was arrested yesterday on suspicion of manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving. Update 🔗 https://t.co/gGQXsQy0bx pic.twitter.com/xGYRMFIcHG — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 18, 2021

A 28-year-old man from Monmouth was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving.

He has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

In a statement released by police, Mrs Stone’s family said: “Jane was a very caring and active member of the Monmouth community.

“Having been born and brought up in Monmouth, she trained in London as a teacher, in which profession she was well-respected and appreciated.

“In retirement and being a widow, she returned to her roots, involving herself with great enthusiasm in many aspects of Monmouth life.”

Mrs Stone’s family said she was a former warden at St Thomas’s Church and was also a lay eucharistic minister.

The family of a 79-year-old woman who died following a road traffic collision in #Monmouth have paid tribute to her. 💬 Jane was a very caring and active member of the Monmouth community. 💬 Read the full tribute to Jane Stone 🔗 https://t.co/XsuyMd2tEO pic.twitter.com/dCMnrWZx7J — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 17, 2021

“She was healthy and physically active, only a few years ago abseiling down the church tower to raise funds,” they said.

“She also led a group of Church Recorders for the Arts Society. She was a member of Monmouth Choral Society and enjoyed concerts with the Merlin Music Society.

“She enjoyed long-distance walking, setting herself the challenge of completing 1,000 miles per year, and was currently tackling, with her walking friend, Offa’s Dyke from South to North Wales.

“Jane was a well-loved member of the family and closely followed the lives of her great nieces and nephews.”