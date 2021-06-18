Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital and ‘doing well’

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after a successful operation to fit a defibrillator implant.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan playmaker had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first half of his side’s 1-0 Euro 2020 Group B defeat to Finland on Saturday evening.

After examinations over the past couple of days doctors decided on fitting an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) as the best course of action.

Eriksen, who played in England for Tottenham for seven years between 2013 and 2020, has now returned home after also visiting his Denmark team-mates.

Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital. More here ⬇️#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/jzF338XiC1 — DBU – En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 18, 2021

A statement from the Danish FA read: “Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet.

“Today he also visited the national team in Helsinger and from there he will go home and spend time with his family.”

Eriksen, who was described as “gone” during his collapse by the Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen has been inundated with well wishes from all over the world following his ordeal.

He added in a statement: “Thank you for the massive number of greetings, it has been incredible to see and feel.

“The operation went well and I am doing well under the circumstances.

“It was great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night.

“No need to say that I will be cheering them on Monday against Russia.”

Denmark need to beat Russia and hope Finland lose against Belgium to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stages after they lost their opening two games.

They resumed their match against Finland less than two hours after it was halted, having been given the option of restarting on the Sunday.