What the papers say – June 19

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Conservatives’ shock defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.

The Guardian, The Times and FT Weekend report Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure from senior Conservatives, with the party blaming the unexpected loss on the PM’s planning law changes.

Guardian front page, Saturday 19 June 2021: Tories fear 'blue wall' seats at risk after Lib Dem victory pic.twitter.com/G0jgJyGwyv — The Guardian (@guardian) June 18, 2021

TIMES: PM warned homes plan turning off Tory voters #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0ANhk61ThS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 18, 2021

Just published: Front page of the FT Weekend, UK edition, for Saturday-Sunday, 19-20 June pic.twitter.com/369XyxmFWT — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 18, 2021

The Daily Express leads with Mr Johnson’s vow to use “rocket boosters” to rebuild the country after losing the Buckinghamshire seat that has been a Tory stronghold since its creation in 1974.

Tomorrow's front page – Boris: I'll rocket boost election promises#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ONXZ9ScR9A — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 18, 2021

The Sun and Daily Mirror carry reaction to England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland, with the Mirror running the headline “Flopscotch”.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Battle For Britain: FLOPSCOTCH – Lacklustre England held by Scotland in 0-0 Euros clash#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/dwnUFLX6ia pic.twitter.com/x9xoq0wOsW — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 18, 2021

The match also features on the front of the Daily Star, with the paper blaming the result on hypnotist Uri Geller.

Elsewhere, the i weekend reports Brexit red tape has forced the Royal British Legion to stop selling poppies in the EU.

I: Brexit red tape stops charity poppy sales to the EU #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jcNXArY3W5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 18, 2021

And the Daily Mail carries an interview with a former Scotland Yard chief who interviewed the Prince of Wales over allegations he “plotted to kill” Diana, Princess of Wales.