What the papers say – June 19

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Conservatives’ shock defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.
The Guardian, The Times and FT Weekend report Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure from senior Conservatives, with the party blaming the unexpected loss on the PM’s planning law changes.
The Daily Express leads with Mr Johnson’s vow to use “rocket boosters” to rebuild the country after losing the Buckinghamshire seat that has been a Tory stronghold since its creation in 1974.
The Sun and Daily Mirror carry reaction to England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland, with the Mirror running the headline “Flopscotch”.
The match also features on the front of the Daily Star, with the paper blaming the result on hypnotist Uri Geller.
Elsewhere, the i weekend reports Brexit red tape has forced the Royal British Legion to stop selling poppies in the EU.
And the Daily Mail carries an interview with a former Scotland Yard chief who interviewed the Prince of Wales over allegations he “plotted to kill” Diana, Princess of Wales.