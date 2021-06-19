Queen all smiles in first Royal Ascot appearance since 2019

The Queen was all smiles as she arrived at Royal Ascot for the first time since 2019.

Usually a regular at the famous Berkshire meet, the Queen has been a no-show since it began on Tuesday.

The monarch also missed last year’s race as it was held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen smiles as she arrives (Steven Paston/PA)

However, on Saturday the Queen braved the grey weather to cheer on the four horses running in her colours of purple and gold.

She arrived at the Parade Ring in a beige car at 2pm wearing lime green clothing and a matching hat to cheers and applause from the crowd.

Her horses Reach For The Moon, Tactical, Light Refrain and King’s Lynn are all set to run during the afternoon.

Punters like to bet on the colour of the Queen’s hat and this year bookmakers had said the most popular predictions were blue and green due to the change in weather.

Racegoers applaud as the Queen arrives in the State Bentley Limousine (Steven Paston/PA)

Nicola McGeady, of Ladbrokes, said: “Green has been chalked up as the favourite, but red is the mover after money came earlier today.”

The Queen’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips was also seen arriving earlier in the day.

The carriage procession that usually proceeds each day’s racing did not take place.