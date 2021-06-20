Xherdan Shaqiri happy as Switzerland do their job in bid to reach last 16

Xherdan Shaqiri said Switzerland could do no more as they wait to learn if their 3-1 win against Turkey has secured them a place in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Shaqiri struck twice in Baku as Switzerland turned in an impressive display to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed sides.

“We did what we had to do against a good team,” Shaqiri told Euro2020.com. “Now we have to wait and see what happens.

“We had to win and we played a good game. Of course there were one or two chances that we missed and maybe we could have scored one or two more goals, but it was a crucial performance from us and we’re happy with the result.”

Switzerland missed out on second place in Group A on goal difference to Wales, who lost 1-0 to Italy.

Liverpool forward Shaqiri put the Swiss 2-0 up at half-time in Baku with a superb curling effort after Haris Seferovic had given them an early lead.

Irfan Can Kahveci’s long-range strike got Turkey back into it, but Shaqiri pounced again, firing home first time at the end of a sweeping counter-attack.

Shaqiri added: “The first (goal was particularly good), with my weaker right foot. Of course I was very happy with them both. I was happy with the performance and very happy that I was able to help the team.”

Turkey exit the tournament without a point following 3-0 and 2-0 defeats to Italy and Wales respectively in their previous matches and head coach Senol Gunes gave an honest assessment of his young side.

Gunes told Euro2020.com: “We are aware that we were not good enough. The first match had such a negative effect on my players. That can happen.

“But those players will play for Turkey for many years and they will succeed like before.”

Turkey forward Burak Yilmaz told Euro2020: “We could not handle playing in such a big tournament, I have to admit.

“We’ve qualified for the Euros, we are going really well in World Cup qualification but I can see that we need to learn how to play these tournaments. That’s a lesson we have to learn.”