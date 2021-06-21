Scott Disick addresses Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker

Scott Disick said he gives his “blessing” to former partner Kourtney Kardashian’s new relationship with rock star Travis Barker.

TV personality Disick, 38, has three children with Kourtney, 42, and much of their 10-year relationship was documented on the family’s reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

During a reunion episode to mark the end of the series’ 14-year run, Disick publicly addressed his ex-girlfriend’s new romance with Blink-182 drummer Barker, 45.

Asked by host Andy Cohen if he approved, Disick said he did, adding: “I think if you really love somebody you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

Kourtney, who split from Disick in 2015 following his addiction issues, also gave the thumbs up to his relationship with influencer Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20.

She said: “Yeah, whoever would make him happy I would give him my blessing.”

Hamlin, whose parents are the actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, is not the first younger woman Disick has dated.

He was previously with Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia, 22.

Asked by Cohen why he was attracted to younger women, Disick said: “Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls. I don’t go out looking for young girls – they happen to be attracted to me, because I look young.”

He and Kourtney also agreed they may have stayed together had it not been for his substance abuse struggles.

Elsewhere in the second part of the reunion special, the family addressed Caitlyn Jenner’s 2015 transition.

Matriarch Kris Jenner, 65, said she has forgiven Cailtyn, to whom she was married to for more than 20 years, for how their split was handled.

And Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the former couple’s daughters, also discussed the transition.

Kris Jenner said she has forgiven Caitlyn Jenner for how their split was handled (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“I want nothing more than my dad to live out her truth yourself, genuinely, but I mean it’s a transition. I think we were, you know, a little younger,” Kylie, 23, said.

“I still have such a good relationship with my dad. I love my dad but growing up we were super close with my dad so to mourn that person was hard.”

Kendall, 25, added: “We were big daddy’s girls, so coming out of that and kind of that transition was definitely hard for a moment.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which first aired in 2007, finished earlier this month after 20 seasons.

It made global stars out of the family, who have signed a global content deal with US streaming service Hulu for their next project.

The sisters – Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie – joined Disick and their mother in ending the reunion special with a toast using Kendall’s newly launched brand of tequila.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episodes are available in the UK on the Hayu subscription service.