KUWTK reunion: Sisters address unrealistic beauty standards and Kardashian curse

The stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians returned for the second part of their reunion special.

After the first episode included updates from Kim Kardashian West on her divorce from Kanye West, her siblings addressed some of the biggest issues from the series’ 14-year run.

Host Andy Cohen asked the family about accusations they promote unrealistic standards of beauty, as well as quizzing them on the “Kardashian curse”.

Here are some of the highlights from the show:

Scott Disick on dating younger women

Disick, 38, is dating 20-year-old influencer Amelia Gray Hamlin and was previously with Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia, 22.

However, he denied seeking out younger women.

“Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls,” he said. “I don’t go out looking for young girls – they happen to be attracted to me, because I look young.”

Disick gives Kourtney and Travis his blessing

Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were together for a decade, splitting in 2015 after having three children together.

She confirmed she was dating rock star Travis Barker earlier this year and Disick gave them his approval.

He said: “I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

The family hit back at the ‘Kardashian curse’

The so-called curse emerged after men who had dated the sisters – including West, Disick and Lamar Odom – experienced personal difficulties.

Kendall Jenner described the allegation as “offensive” and said: “What I don’t like about the narrative is that the blame is on us. The men need to take that responsibility.

“I think we’re all extremely giving and caring and loving women and when there is a man in our life we give everything to them. And as a family we all love them so much.”

The sisters deny they promote unattainable standards of beauty

The accusation has long been thrown at the family and the sisters have been caught sharing photoshopped images with their hundreds of millions of social media followers.

However, Kim denied the allegation they promote unattainable standards and said: “I think we get up, we do the work, we work out.”

Kendall added: “We all really enjoy taking care of ourselves and being healthy so I think if anything, the only thing we’re trying to represent is being the most healthy version of yourself.”

Kendall on her love life

Kendall, 25, confirmed she is dating NBA superstar Devin Booker, 24.

And the supermodel told Cohen why she prefers to keep her love life out of the public eye.

She said: “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

Khloe addresses Jordyn Woods controversy

Model and influencer Woods, 23, was Kylie Jenner’s best friend when she allegedly shared a kiss with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s on-off partner and father to her three-year-old daughter.

Khloe said while she and Woods do not talk, she has forgiven her. She also cleared the way for Kylie to resume their friendship.

Kylie said: “When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”