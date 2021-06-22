What the papers say – June 22

Coronavirus and its impact on foreign travel, plus England’s chances at Euro 2020 feature on Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror carries the headline “Euros Covid Chaos” with Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount told to self-isolate after hugging Scotland’s Billy Gilmour who has tested positive, with Metro carrying a similar tale.

The Sun writes England’s Euro camp was “hit by Covid chaos”.

The i leads on warnings from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that 2021 will be a “difficult year for travel”.

While The Times says more quarantine-free travel could be allowed from August for those who have had two Covid vaccinations.

The Daily Telegraph carries comment from the Lord Chief Justice questioning whether juries needed to have 12 people for low-grade cases.

The Guardian and The Independent focus on a report suggesting terms like “white privilege” may have contributed towards a “systemic neglect” of white working-class pupils in the English education system.

The Daily Express leads with backlash against EU plans to “restrict viewing our critically-acclaimed hits”, amid claims a reliance on British TV content is a threat to the “cultural diversity” of Europe.

The Daily Mail reports “fury” after a planned meeting between Mr Johnson, the Chancellor and Health Secretary on social care was cancelled.

The Financial Times carries an interview with the frontrunner to replace Angela Merkel as Chancellor of Germany in which he warns against a new Cold War with China.

And the Daily Star says TV presenter Anne Robinson has “declared war on wokes”.