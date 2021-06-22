Denmark fans told they can travel to Amsterdam to see Wales match on Saturday

Denmark fans have been told they can travel to Amsterdam to watch Saturday’s Euro 2020 round of 16 tie which Wales supporters are banned from.

It was reported on Monday that Wales and Denmark fans would not be allowed to attend the game because the two nations are not on the Holland’s safe country list.

But Erik Brogger, director of Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Citizen Service, told a press conference on Tuesday that Danish fans could avoid quarantine in Holland if they entered and left the country within 12 hours.

Denmark and Wales are due to meet each other in the last 16 of Euro 2020 in Amsterdam on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)

“You can get to football, but you have to plan quite carefully if you do not want to risk being quarantined in a hotel room,” Brogger was quoted as saying by Danish media outlet Politiken.

“It should be technically possible, but you have to plan it pretty carefully.

“For most people, it will probably be better to stay at home. We encourage you to watch the match at home.”

The Danish authorities said fans could travel if they present a negative PCR test that is a maximum of 72 hours old.

They must go into isolation for 10 days – but with the opportunity to test themselves out of it on day five – and bring a quarantine certificate that shows where you want to stay in isolation.

The news will not go down well with Wales fans, who were told on Monday that they were banned from the fixture.

Wales’ health minister Eluned Morgan said police in Amsterdam would not be “letting Welsh fans into the country.”

“We have had some guidance from the police in Amsterdam who have told us that they will not be letting Welsh fans into the country,” Baroness Morgan told a press briefing.

“And so that means that we would encourage you of course to stay here and watch the matches carefully.

“If local authorities come forward and ask us for the setting up of fan zones, then of course we will as a government consider that and publish guidelines for how that could be done in a safe way.”

Football Supporters’ Association Cymru chairman Vince Alm told BBC Wales fans had been treated like “second-class citizens”.

“It’s very, very disappointing that we weren’t made aware of this at the start of the competition,” Alm said.

Denmark players celebrate after beating Russia 4-1 on Monday and reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020 (Jonathan Nackstrand/AP)

“I think UEFA should have looked at these venues and made sure there was a level playing field.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford previously urged Wales fans not to travel to Wales’ group games in Azerbaijan and Italy.

A few hundred Wales fans did travel to Baku and Rome to see Wales finish second in Group A and qualify for the last 16.

Denmark booked their place in the knockout stage by beating Russia 4-1 on Monday.