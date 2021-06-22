Warmer weather to return over weekend following cool solstice

Warmer temperatures are set to return for much of the UK this weekend after days of cool and soggy weather.

Forecasters say the mercury could climb to 22C in London on Sunday – average for this time of year, but still cooler than the record-breaking highs recorded at the beginning of June.

It comes after the summer solstice on Monday – the longest day of the year – saw colder temperatures in parts of southern England than the winter solstice on December 21 last year.

Want to know what the weather has in store for us this week? Here's Aidan with all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/72metdJxcZ — Met Office (@metoffice) June 21, 2021

According to the Met Office, Kenley in south London recorded a high of 12.2C on Monday and 12.5C on December 21.

It followed a weekend of downpours for many, with parts of the South East recording up to a month’s worth of rainfall in one day on Friday.

Tuesday has seen better weather, particularly in the South West, though rain delayed day five of the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

Forecasters are predicting it will be largely wet and cloudy from Wednesday until the weekend.

Oli Claydon from the Met Office said: “The best of the brightness will be further north and showers will hit the south of the UK this weekend.

“Southern regions of the UK can see temperatures hit the mid-20s by Sunday.”

In some parts of England #SummerSolstice2021 has been colder than the winter solstice on 21st December 2020! Here are some of the maximum #temperatures 👇 pic.twitter.com/DLDzfLqj3W — Met Office (@metoffice) June 21, 2021

Cardiff and Manchester may hit highs of 20C on Sunday, with Manchester expected to hit 21C on Monday.

The current outlook for July appears to be more promising, with temperatures expected to be above average at times.