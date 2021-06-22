Construction of HS2’s Old Oak Common station to be given the go-ahead

Construction of HS2’s west London station will be given the go-ahead by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday.

The Cabinet minister will visit the site at Old Oak Common, which will support more than 2,300 jobs.

It will be the UK’s largest railway station built in a single stage.

Mr Shapps said: “The start of permanent works at the largest train station ever built in the UK in one go, Old Oak Common, marks yet more progress in delivering HS2, the high-speed, high-capacity and low-carbon railway that will form the backbone of our national transport network.

“This ‘super hub’ station shows our Plan for Jobs in action – kickstarting major regeneration, creating 2,300 jobs and 250 apprenticeships in construction – and underlines this Government’s determination to build back better.”

The launch of permanent works at the 32-acre site will involve a 1.1-mile-long wall being built underground as part of the installation of six HS2 platforms.

HS2 Ltd said the station will offer “unrivalled connectivity”, with six HS2 platforms for services to the Midlands and the North, four Crossrail platforms, and four mainline rail platforms served by trains to and from the South West and South Wales.

The station will feature a roof covering the area of more than three football pitches.

HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Thurston said: “The start of permanent works at Old Oak Common station, our first station under construction, is a significant step for phase one of HS2, as we deliver world-leading engineering to create what will arguably be one of the best-connected railway super hubs in the UK.”

The Financial Times reported on Monday that HS2’s costs have jumped by another £1.7 billion in the past year as the coronavirus pandemic adds further pressure to the project.

The scheme’s £44.6 billion budget for phase one between London and Birmingham includes £5.6 billion of contingency funds.

A Department for Transport spokesman said final assessments of the impact of the pandemic “have not been made”.