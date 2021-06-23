Frazer Clarke ready to step up at Tokyo Olympics

Frazer Clarke is preparing to turn his Olympic dream into reality when he leads an 11-strong team of Great Britain boxers to the Tokyo Olympics next month.

The Burton super-heavyweight went to Rio five years ago as a sparring partner, mainly for Joe Joyce who went on to claim the silver medal.

And Clarke is relishing the chance to write his own name in the domestic history of a division which has yielded famous golds for Anthony Joshua and Audley Harrison.

NEWS: @TeamGB name 11 boxers for Tokyo Olympic Games.

Clarke said: “I have dedicated the last 10 years to this and earning the right to represent my country at the Olympic Games, so to finally achieve it is an amazing feeling.

“I was able to go to Rio as a sparring partner and it was good to support the team, but to compete at the Olympics is something I have always wanted.”

The team’s remarkable success at last month’s final qualifying tournament has increased the likelihood of eclipsing the three-medal tally from Rio, where Nicola Adams and Joshua Buatsi also reached the podium.

Pat McCormack is the gold medal favourite at welterweight (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pat McCormack, who will joined by his twin brother Luke at the Games for the first time, is clear favourite in the men’s welterweight category, as is reigning world champion Lauren Price at middleweight.

Price said: “It has been my dream to compete at the Olympic Games since I was eight years old so to finally have the opportunity is amazing, particularly after everything we have had to go through in the last year or so.

“It will be the highlight of my career to-date and I am really looking forward to competing on the biggest stage of all.”