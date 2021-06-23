Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 19, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 269 (85%) have seen a rise in rates, 43 (14%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 778 new cases in the seven days to June 19 – the equivalent of 519.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 575.8 in the seven days to June 12.

Hyndburn in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up slightly from 454.1 to 464.0, with 376 new cases.

Ribble Valley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, down from 468.1 to 407.3, with 248 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 135.7 to 287.3)

Darlington (40.3 to 163.9)

Chorley (230.1 to 350.2)

Harborough (44.8 to 161.0)

Warwick (27.8 to 141.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 23 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 12.

Blackburn with Darwen, 519.7, (778), 575.8, (862)

Hyndburn, 464.0, (376), 454.1, (368)

Ribble Valley, 407.3, (248), 468.1, (285)

Burnley, 391.4, (348), 379.0, (337)

Manchester, 377.5, (2087), 325.4, (1799)

Chorley, 350.2, (414), 230.1, (272)

Bury, 344.5, (658), 274.9, (525)

Salford, 333.4, (863), 332.6, (861)

Rossendale, 330.2, (236), 362.3, (259)

Pendle, 323.5, (298), 326.8, (301)

Wigan, 304.6, (1001), 246.1, (809)

Preston, 299.7, (429), 296.9, (425)

Blackpool, 298.3, (416), 209.4, (292)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 287.3, (870), 135.7, (411)

South Ribble, 286.1, (317), 287.0, (318)

Trafford, 259.9, (617), 197.2, (468)

Bolton, 251.4, (723), 296.6, (853)

North Tyneside, 250.6, (521), 149.6, (311)

Rochdale, 243.7, (542), 218.1, (485)

Liverpool, 230.9, (1150), 135.1, (673)

Leeds, 228.8, (1815), 157.6, (1250)

Oldham, 228.2, (541), 184.7, (438)

Tameside, 221.6, (502), 166.9, (378)

County Durham, 206.6, (1095), 94.7, (502)

Stockport, 199.7, (586), 216.1, (634)

Warrington, 197.6, (415), 160.9, (338)

Sefton, 189.6, (524), 128.8, (356)

Knowsley, 177.0, (267), 86.8, (131)

Wyre, 176.6, (198), 86.5, (97)

Calderdale, 175.0, (370), 124.8, (264)

Bristol, 170.5, (790), 97.3, (451)

Darlington, 163.9, (175), 40.3, (43)

Cheshire West and Chester, 163.2, (560), 110.8, (380)

North East Lincolnshire, 162.3, (259), 94.0, (150)

Harborough, 161.0, (151), 44.8, (42)

Cheltenham, 159.1, (185), 81.7, (95)

Rushcliffe, 158.6, (189), 97.3, (116)

Fylde, 156.0, (126), 132.5, (107)

Gateshead, 154.9, (313), 66.8, (135)

Tewkesbury, 153.7, (146), 68.4, (65)

Wirral, 151.2, (490), 81.8, (265)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 149.9, (857), 71.9, (411)

Halton, 149.1, (193), 67.2, (87)

Sunderland, 148.0, (411), 65.9, (183)

St Helens, 147.9, (267), 62.6, (113)

Bradford, 147.3, (795), 132.6, (716)

Gloucester, 147.1, (190), 79.8, (103)

South Tyneside, 143.7, (217), 83.5, (126)

Warwick, 141.9, (204), 27.8, (40)

Cheshire East, 141.9, (545), 119.2, (458)

Selby, 140.1, (127), 68.4, (62)

Reading, 139.1, (225), 107.6, (174)

Lambeth, 137.4, (448), 118.1, (385)

Nottingham, 135.8, (452), 88.3, (294)

Birmingham, 131.9, (1506), 95.3, (1088)

West Lancashire, 130.4, (149), 108.5, (124)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 128.5, (238), 108.0, (200)

Tower Hamlets, 126.9, (412), 102.5, (333)

Northumberland, 126.5, (408), 117.5, (379)

York, 126.3, (266), 67.9, (143)

Craven, 126.0, (72), 84.0, (48)

Lancaster, 126.0, (184), 76.7, (112)

Wandsworth, 122.8, (405), 113.4, (374)

Leicester, 121.4, (430), 129.0, (457)

Southwark, 121.1, (386), 95.0, (303)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 120.2, (475), 57.9, (229)

Brighton and Hove, 119.3, (347), 81.8, (238)

Blaby, 119.2, (121), 74.9, (76)

Kirklees, 118.7, (522), 117.8, (518)

Eden, 118.3, (63), 84.5, (45)

Southampton, 117.2, (296), 71.7, (181)

Richmondshire, 115.4, (62), 35.4, (19)

Bedford, 112.5, (195), 135.6, (235)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 112.4, (146), 102.4, (133)

Barrow-in-Furness, 111.9, (75), 58.2, (39)

Islington, 111.8, (271), 91.6, (222)

Exeter, 110.3, (145), 53.3, (70)

Solihull, 110.0, (238), 69.3, (150)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 108.9, (141), 59.5, (77)

Bath and North East Somerset, 108.1, (209), 64.2, (124)

Epsom and Ewell, 105.4, (85), 49.6, (40)

Camden, 104.8, (283), 90.4, (244)

High Peak, 104.7, (97), 80.9, (75)

South Lakeland, 104.7, (110), 45.7, (48)

Wakefield, 103.4, (360), 87.0, (303)

Portsmouth, 102.4, (220), 37.2, (80)

Kensington and Chelsea, 101.8, (159), 94.8, (148)

Stoke-on-Trent, 100.2, (257), 59.7, (153)

Hackney and City of London, 97.6, (284), 79.1, (230)

Westminster, 97.6, (255), 95.7, (250)

East Hertfordshire, 97.5, (146), 58.8, (88)

Oadby and Wigston, 96.5, (55), 75.4, (43)

South Gloucestershire, 95.8, (273), 64.2, (183)

Merton, 93.9, (194), 83.3, (172)

Welwyn Hatfield, 93.5, (115), 41.4, (51)

Harrogate, 92.0, (148), 57.8, (93)

Luton, 92.0, (196), 112.6, (240)

Ealing, 90.7, (310), 78.7, (269)

Cambridge, 90.5, (113), 28.8, (36)

Torridge, 86.4, (59), 8.8, (6)

Telford and Wrekin, 86.2, (155), 53.4, (96)

Richmond upon Thames, 85.9, (170), 59.6, (118)

Gedling, 85.7, (101), 60.2, (71)

Three Rivers, 83.6, (78), 54.6, (51)

Broxtowe, 82.4, (94), 57.0, (65)

Hounslow, 81.8, (222), 80.7, (219)

North Somerset, 81.4, (175), 48.8, (105)

Barnsley, 80.6, (199), 71.3, (176)

Boston, 79.8, (56), 32.8, (23)

Mole Valley, 79.1, (69), 43.6, (38)

Doncaster, 78.9, (246), 44.2, (138)

Mid Devon, 77.8, (64), 25.5, (21)

Brent, 77.6, (256), 77.6, (256)

Oxford, 76.1, (116), 66.9, (102)

Coventry, 75.9, (282), 54.4, (202)

Charnwood, 75.9, (141), 85.6, (159)

Kingston upon Thames, 75.5, (134), 74.9, (133)

Wokingham, 75.4, (129), 74.2, (127)

Bracknell Forest, 75.1, (92), 75.9, (93)

Lewisham, 74.9, (229), 65.7, (201)

Cotswold, 74.6, (67), 26.7, (24)

Stroud, 74.2, (89), 40.8, (49)

Watford, 73.5, (71), 72.5, (70)

Colchester, 73.4, (143), 48.3, (94)

Sheffield, 73.4, (429), 43.9, (257)

Maidstone, 73.3, (126), 36.1, (62)

Waltham Forest, 72.9, (202), 76.2, (211)

Croydon, 72.9, (282), 69.8, (270)

Carlisle, 72.7, (79), 29.4, (32)

Slough, 72.2, (108), 78.2, (117)

Newham, 72.2, (255), 51.8, (183)

Mid Sussex, 72.2, (109), 48.3, (73)

Test Valley, 72.1, (91), 47.6, (60)

South Oxfordshire, 71.1, (101), 35.2, (50)

Tamworth, 70.4, (54), 36.5, (28)

Haringey, 70.4, (189), 71.8, (193)

Melton, 70.3, (36), 41.0, (21)

Bromsgrove, 70.1, (70), 55.1, (55)

Adur, 70.0, (45), 20.2, (13)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 69.8, (79), 68.1, (77)

Barnet, 69.2, (274), 43.2, (171)

South Bucks, 68.5, (48), 68.5, (48)

Chichester, 68.5, (83), 45.4, (55)

Middlesbrough, 68.1, (96), 42.6, (60)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 68.1, (67), 73.1, (72)

Plymouth, 67.9, (178), 32.4, (85)

Broxbourne, 67.8, (66), 20.6, (20)

Hertsmere, 67.7, (71), 40.0, (42)

Crawley, 67.6, (76), 42.7, (48)

Hillingdon, 67.5, (207), 60.9, (187)

St Albans, 67.4, (100), 36.4, (54)

Hartlepool, 67.3, (63), 61.9, (58)

Milton Keynes, 67.2, (181), 66.8, (180)

Stockton-on-Tees, 66.9, (132), 38.0, (75)

Wycombe, 66.4, (116), 55.0, (96)

West Berkshire, 65.6, (104), 32.8, (52)

Rutland, 65.1, (26), 15.0, (6)

Greenwich, 64.6, (186), 59.0, (170)

Woking, 64.5, (65), 76.4, (77)

Bromley, 64.4, (214), 52.4, (174)

Rugby, 64.3, (70), 44.1, (48)

Runnymede, 63.7, (57), 51.4, (46)

Sandwell, 63.6, (209), 43.2, (142)

Swindon, 63.5, (141), 36.0, (80)

Redcar and Cleveland, 63.4, (87), 31.4, (43)

West Oxfordshire, 63.3, (70), 31.6, (35)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 62.7, (95), 35.0, (53)

Chiltern, 62.5, (60), 40.7, (39)

Copeland, 61.6, (42), 36.7, (25)

Dartford, 61.3, (69), 37.3, (42)

Lichfield, 61.1, (64), 36.3, (38)

North Hertfordshire, 60.6, (81), 33.7, (45)

Sutton, 60.6, (125), 47.5, (98)

Allerdale, 60.4, (59), 28.6, (28)

Rushmoor, 60.3, (57), 67.7, (64)

Spelthorne, 60.1, (60), 52.1, (52)

North West Leicestershire, 59.8, (62), 29.0, (30)

Rotherham, 59.5, (158), 35.0, (93)

South Northamptonshire, 59.3, (56), 49.7, (47)

South Staffordshire, 58.7, (66), 34.7, (39)

Stratford-on-Avon, 58.4, (76), 34.6, (45)

Guildford, 58.4, (87), 40.9, (61)

Redbridge, 58.3, (178), 48.8, (149)

East Northamptonshire, 58.2, (55), 30.7, (29)

Waverley, 57.8, (73), 25.3, (32)

Lincoln, 57.4, (57), 23.2, (23)

Basingstoke and Deane, 57.2, (101), 47.6, (84)

Aylesbury Vale, 56.7, (113), 39.1, (78)

Central Bedfordshire, 56.5, (163), 69.6, (201)

Sedgemoor, 56.0, (69), 27.6, (34)

Surrey Heath, 56.0, (50), 86.2, (77)

Bolsover, 55.9, (45), 17.4, (14)

Forest of Dean, 55.3, (48), 39.2, (34)

North Warwickshire, 55.2, (36), 29.1, (19)

Wolverhampton, 55.1, (145), 41.4, (109)

Elmbridge, 54.8, (75), 62.1, (85)

Erewash, 54.6, (63), 40.7, (47)

Canterbury, 54.4, (90), 33.3, (55)

Harrow, 54.1, (136), 41.8, (105)

Derby, 54.0, (139), 14.0, (36)

Gravesham, 53.3, (57), 53.3, (57)

Wiltshire, 53.2, (266), 34.6, (173)

Epping Forest, 53.2, (70), 33.4, (44)

Dorset, 52.6, (199), 28.0, (106)

Worthing, 52.5, (58), 28.9, (32)

Reigate and Banstead, 52.4, (78), 80.7, (120)

Ashfield, 52.4, (67), 48.5, (62)

Harlow, 51.7, (45), 28.7, (25)

Cannock Chase, 51.6, (52), 44.7, (45)

Somerset West and Taunton, 51.6, (80), 20.6, (32)

Amber Valley, 51.5, (66), 21.8, (28)

Tonbridge and Malling, 51.5, (68), 37.8, (50)

Sevenoaks, 51.3, (62), 38.9, (47)

Bexley, 51.2, (127), 37.5, (93)

Ryedale, 50.6, (28), 27.1, (15)

Chesterfield, 50.5, (53), 15.3, (16)

Hart, 50.5, (49), 68.0, (66)

Fenland, 50.1, (51), 30.4, (31)

Havering, 49.7, (129), 33.1, (86)

Cherwell, 49.2, (74), 39.2, (59)

Bassetlaw, 48.5, (57), 15.3, (18)

East Staffordshire, 48.4, (58), 19.2, (23)

Walsall, 47.6, (136), 46.2, (132)

Enfield, 47.6, (159), 42.8, (143)

Derbyshire Dales, 47.0, (34), 34.6, (25)

Tunbridge Wells, 46.3, (55), 27.8, (33)

Dudley, 46.0, (148), 46.6, (150)

Northampton, 45.9, (103), 65.9, (148)

Newark and Sherwood, 45.7, (56), 31.0, (38)

Vale of White Horse, 45.6, (62), 32.4, (44)

Dacorum, 44.6, (69), 36.2, (56)

Eastleigh, 44.2, (59), 23.2, (31)

Arun, 44.2, (71), 21.8, (35)

Barking and Dagenham, 44.2, (94), 33.3, (71)

South Cambridgeshire, 44.0, (70), 34.6, (55)

Hambleton, 43.7, (40), 27.3, (25)

Medway, 42.7, (119), 42.4, (118)

Mendip, 42.4, (49), 8.7, (10)

North East Derbyshire, 42.4, (43), 25.6, (26)

Rochford, 42.3, (37), 19.5, (17)

South Kesteven, 42.1, (60), 31.6, (45)

Herefordshire, 42.0, (81), 29.0, (56)

Brentwood, 41.5, (32), 37.7, (29)

Thurrock, 40.7, (71), 29.8, (52)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 40.4, (138), 31.4, (107)

Worcester, 39.5, (40), 24.7, (25)

Southend-on-Sea, 39.3, (72), 42.0, (77)

Chelmsford, 39.2, (70), 25.2, (45)

North Devon, 39.1, (38), 17.5, (17)

Ashford, 38.5, (50), 26.1, (34)

Shropshire, 38.4, (124), 26.0, (84)

Stafford, 37.9, (52), 27.7, (38)

Fareham, 37.9, (44), 15.5, (18)

Daventry, 37.2, (32), 38.4, (33)

Horsham, 36.9, (53), 22.3, (32)

New Forest, 36.1, (65), 25.5, (46)

Peterborough, 36.1, (73), 27.2, (55)

East Hampshire, 36.0, (44), 28.6, (35)

West Lindsey, 35.5, (34), 34.5, (33)

Winchester, 35.2, (44), 28.0, (35)

Lewes, 34.9, (36), 25.2, (26)

Teignbridge, 34.3, (46), 22.4, (30)

Tandridge, 34.0, (30), 39.7, (35)

Wellingborough, 33.9, (27), 41.4, (33)

East Lindsey, 33.9, (48), 33.2, (47)

Mansfield, 33.8, (37), 18.3, (20)

Huntingdonshire, 33.7, (60), 25.8, (46)

Hastings, 33.5, (31), 18.3, (17)

Corby, 33.2, (24), 26.3, (19)

Malvern Hills, 33.0, (26), 14.0, (11)

East Devon, 32.8, (48), 13.0, (19)

Braintree, 32.8, (50), 22.9, (35)

Wyre Forest, 32.6, (33), 15.8, (16)

Havant, 30.9, (39), 32.5, (41)

North Lincolnshire, 30.8, (53), 16.8, (29)

Gosport, 30.6, (26), 33.0, (28)

South Hams, 29.9, (26), 14.9, (13)

Castle Point, 29.9, (27), 18.8, (17)

Stevenage, 29.6, (26), 30.7, (27)

North Kesteven, 29.1, (34), 20.5, (24)

Hull, 28.9, (75), 29.3, (76)

Torbay, 28.6, (39), 15.4, (21)

Uttlesford, 28.5, (26), 29.6, (27)

Redditch, 28.1, (24), 30.5, (26)

East Cambridgeshire, 27.8, (25), 15.6, (14)

Wychavon, 27.8, (36), 17.8, (23)

Maldon, 27.7, (18), 33.9, (22)

Scarborough, 27.6, (30), 16.6, (18)

Wealden, 27.2, (44), 14.9, (24)

Babergh, 27.2, (25), 25.0, (23)

South Derbyshire, 27.0, (29), 31.7, (34)

Norwich, 26.3, (37), 21.3, (30)

South Holland, 26.3, (25), 23.2, (22)

Thanet, 24.7, (35), 12.7, (18)

West Suffolk, 24.0, (43), 14.5, (26)

South Norfolk, 22.7, (32), 17.0, (24)

Eastbourne, 22.2, (23), 15.4, (16)

South Somerset, 22.0, (37), 16.6, (28)

Swale, 21.3, (32), 17.3, (26)

Dover, 21.2, (25), 22.0, (26)

Tendring, 21.2, (31), 15.0, (22)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 21.1, (32), 16.5, (25)

Kettering, 20.6, (21), 19.7, (20)

West Devon, 19.7, (11), 23.3, (13)

Mid Suffolk, 19.3, (20), 13.5, (14)

Rother, 18.7, (18), 14.6, (14)

Folkestone and Hythe, 18.6, (21), 19.5, (22)

Breckland, 17.9, (25), 17.1, (24)

Ipswich, 17.5, (24), 5.1, (7)

North Norfolk, 17.2, (18), 11.4, (12)

East Suffolk, 14.8, (37), 11.2, (28)

Isle of Wight, 14.1, (20), 11.3, (16)

Basildon, 13.9, (26), 22.4, (42)

Broadland, 13.0, (17), 22.2, (29)

Great Yarmouth, 6.0, (6), 9.1, (9)