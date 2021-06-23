Scooter Braun admits ‘regret’ over master recording row with Taylor Swift

Scooter Braun has said he feels “regret” over his high-profile row with Taylor Swift about her master recordings, it has been reported.

The US singer has been re-recording some of her previous releases after ownership of the music was bought by the talent manager.

In 2019, his company acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums.

Scooter Braun (left) and Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)

In an interview with US publication Variety, Braun said he feels “regret” over the incident, adding: “It makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal.

“All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual.

“I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused.

“I offered to sell her the catalogue back and went under NDA, but her team refused.

“It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding.

(PA)

“She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind.

“I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”

Braun also responded to Swift’s 2019 comments which accused him of “incessant, manipulative bullying”.

He told Variety: “The thing that struck me the worst is the word ‘bully’.

(Greg Allen/PA)

“I’m firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding.”

Last week Swift revealed her new version of the 2012 album Red would be released later this year.

In April, Swift also topped the UK album chart with her re-recording of Fearless, which was released in 2008 when she was an 18-year-old country music star.

Last month, Swift was honoured with the global icon prize at the Brit Awards.