What the papers say – June 24

The Russian military firing warning shots at a British ship and a conviction in the death of former footballer Dalian Atkinson feature among the front pages on Thursday.

The Times leads with the “military confrontation” involving the HMS Defender, with the Royal Navy vowing to continue sailing near Crimea.

The Daily Mail leads with a dispatch from a reporter on board the ship when it was intercepted by Russian planes.

Russia also features on the front of the Financial Times, with France and Germany calling for a resetting of EU relations with Moscow.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday June 24 https://t.co/CC6Ao18hIk pic.twitter.com/TFJ9oGNpk9 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 23, 2021

A West Mercia Police officer being convicted of manslaughter after the death of ex-Aston Villa player Dalian Atkinson leads The Guardian and Metro.

Guardian front page, Thursday 24 June 2021: Police officer convicted of footballer’s manslaughter pic.twitter.com/LDv6eSjBMx — The Guardian (@guardian) June 23, 2021

TOMORROW'S PAPER TONIGHT 📰 PREM STAR KILLED BY COP First officer in 35 years guilty of manslaughter on job#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zkqEvznWQl — Metro (@MetroUK) June 23, 2021

The Daily Telegraph reports German chancellor Angela Merkel has “threatened to scupper hopes of foreign holidays” for Britons by urging EU countries to introduce curbs on those travelling from the UK.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Merkel puts holidays to Europe in doubt'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/ZUfYCa1Vww — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 23, 2021

The i writes about Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s “next NHS nightmare”, saying he faces a battle over the “shake-up of (the) health service”

Royal finances lead the Daily Express with the paper reporting Charles continued to financially support Harry and Meghan after they quit as senior royals.

Thursday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Charles Spells Out Truth On Cash Gifts To Harry” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/u08ed1fC5X — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 23, 2021

The Daily Mirror reports on “1,000 acts of kindness”, calling those behind them the “heroes of lockdown”.

And the Daily Star writes on England’s Euro 2020 prospects after their Round of 16 opponents were revealed as Germany, the paper revealing their psychic seagull saying the Three Lions will win on penalties.