Harry Maguire trains alone as England begin preparing for Germany clash at Euros

Harry Maguire trained away from the main group on Thursday morning as England began preparing for their Euro 2020 round-of-16 clash with Germany.

The Manchester United skipper played the whole game as England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 on Tuesday to top Group D.

It was Maguire’s first appearance of the European Championship after he recovered from the ankle ligament damage he suffered towards the end of the 2020-21 season.

We can confirm that @BenChilwell and @masonmount_10 must isolate up to and including Monday 28 June. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England. — England (@England) June 22, 2021

He spent Thursday training indoors on an individual programme as a group of 23 players took to the pitch at St George’s Park.

The other absentees were Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount, who continue to self-isolate.

The pair were flagged as close contacts of club-mate Billy Gilmour after the Scotland midfielder tested positive for Covid three days after starring in a goalless draw with England at Wembley.