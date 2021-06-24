Thursday, June 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Russia threatens military response if HMS Defender incident repeated

By Press Association
June 24 2021, 12.19pm
HMS Defender (Andrew Milligan/PA)
HMS Defender (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Russia has threatened to retaliate if British warships sail again through the disputed waters around Crimea.

Moscow claimed that warning shots were fired by Russian vessels at HMS Defender as it passed through the contested part of the Black Sea on Wednesday – an assertion dismissed by the UK Government, which said only that a routine “gunnery exercise” took place.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

More from The Courier