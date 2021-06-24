Russia threatens military response if HMS Defender incident repeated

Russia has threatened to retaliate if British warships sail again through the disputed waters around Crimea.
Moscow claimed that warning shots were fired by Russian vessels at HMS Defender as it passed through the contested part of the Black Sea on Wednesday – an assertion dismissed by the UK Government, which said only that a routine “gunnery exercise” took place.
