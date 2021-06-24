Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 20, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 273 (87%) have seen a rise in rates, 37 (12%) have seen a fall and five are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 772 new cases in the seven days to June 20 – the equivalent of 515.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 548.4 in the seven days to June 13.

Hyndburn in Lancashire has the second highest rate, down from 472.6 to 444.2, with 360 new cases.

Ribble Valley, also in Lancashire, has the third highest rate, down from 459.9 to 390.9, with 238 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 148.3 to 306.1)

Darlington (47.8 to 181.6)

Warwick (34.8 to 159.3)

Knowsley (89.5 to 203.5)

County Durham (107.0 to 218.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 13.

Blackburn with Darwen, 515.7, (772), 548.4, (821)

Hyndburn, 444.2, (360), 472.6, (383)

Ribble Valley, 390.9, (238), 459.9, (280)

Burnley, 390.2, (347), 390.2, (347)

Manchester, 383.5, (2120), 330.1, (1825)

Rossendale, 355.3, (254), 359.5, (257)

Bury, 339.3, (648), 292.2, (558)

Salford, 335.7, (869), 332.6, (861)

Chorley, 333.3, (394), 258.0, (305)

Wigan, 317.7, (1044), 249.2, (819)

Preston, 307.4, (440), 300.4, (430)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 306.1, (927), 148.3, (449)

Pendle, 295.3, (272), 338.7, (312)

South Ribble, 290.6, (322), 278.0, (308)

Blackpool, 289.0, (403), 233.8, (326)

Trafford, 266.3, (632), 198.9, (472)

North Tyneside, 266.0, (553), 163.5, (340)

Rochdale, 254.0, (565), 210.0, (467)

Liverpool, 246.6, (1228), 147.4, (734)

Bolton, 246.2, (708), 287.3, (826)

Leeds, 239.1, (1896), 161.4, (1280)

Oldham, 238.3, (565), 184.7, (438)

Tameside, 232.2, (526), 174.8, (396)

County Durham, 218.8, (1160), 107.0, (567)

Stockport, 204.8, (601), 212.7, (624)

Knowsley, 203.5, (307), 89.5, (135)

Warrington, 202.4, (425), 160.0, (336)

Sefton, 197.2, (545), 137.1, (379)

Darlington, 181.6, (194), 47.8, (51)

Cheltenham, 178.0, (207), 92.0, (107)

Calderdale, 177.3, (375), 131.5, (278)

Bristol, 176.1, (816), 107.0, (496)

Wyre, 174.9, (196), 97.2, (109)

Tewkesbury, 170.5, (162), 80.0, (76)

Cheshire West and Chester, 170.2, (584), 117.2, (402)

North East Lincolnshire, 169.2, (270), 101.5, (162)

Gateshead, 167.8, (339), 72.3, (146)

Wirral, 164.8, (534), 87.0, (282)

Halton, 163.8, (212), 70.3, (91)

Sunderland, 163.5, (454), 70.6, (196)

Harborough, 162.0, (152), 56.5, (53)

St. Helens, 160.0, (289), 67.6, (122)

Rushcliffe, 159.4, (190), 104.9, (125)

Warwick, 159.3, (229), 34.8, (50)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 154.9, (886), 81.8, (468)

Selby, 154.5, (140), 64.0, (58)

Fylde, 152.3, (123), 141.1, (114)

Gloucester, 151.0, (195), 88.3, (114)

Cheshire East, 150.5, (578), 114.0, (438)

South Tyneside, 149.0, (225), 87.4, (132)

Bradford, 148.6, (802), 136.9, (739)

Nottingham, 147.8, (492), 89.8, (299)

York, 145.3, (306), 74.1, (156)

Barrow-in-Furness, 138.7, (93), 70.1, (47)

Lambeth, 138.6, (452), 120.5, (393)

Reading, 138.5, (224), 113.7, (184)

Birmingham, 137.7, (1572), 98.6, (1126)

Tower Hamlets, 134.0, (435), 106.5, (346)

Lancaster, 133.5, (195), 77.4, (113)

Craven, 133.0, (76), 89.3, (51)

Northumberland, 132.7, (428), 116.9, (377)

West Lancashire, 130.4, (149), 116.4, (133)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 130.2, (241), 114.5, (212)

Richmondshire, 128.4, (69), 37.2, (20)

Brighton and Hove, 126.2, (367), 86.6, (252)

Wandsworth, 124.4, (410), 119.2, (393)

Southwark, 123.6, (394), 99.1, (316)

Leicester, 123.1, (436), 126.5, (448)

Exeter, 122.5, (161), 59.4, (78)

Blaby, 122.1, (124), 75.8, (77)

Kirklees, 121.0, (532), 115.7, (509)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 120.9, (478), 67.5, (267)

Islington, 118.8, (288), 92.8, (225)

Wakefield, 118.0, (411), 83.8, (292)

Eden, 116.4, (62), 95.8, (51)

Epsom and Ewell, 115.3, (93), 53.3, (43)

Southampton, 114.4, (289), 84.3, (213)

Solihull, 114.2, (247), 74.9, (162)

Portsmouth, 111.7, (240), 35.8, (77)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 111.6, (145), 109.3, (142)

Bath and North East Somerset, 107.6, (208), 73.5, (142)

Welwyn Hatfield, 106.5, (131), 43.9, (54)

Camden, 105.9, (286), 91.5, (247)

Cambridge, 105.8, (132), 27.2, (34)

Torridge, 105.5, (72), 14.6, (10)

Stoke-on-Trent, 104.9, (269), 66.7, (171)

Hackney and City of London, 102.1, (297), 80.5, (234)

South Lakeland, 101.8, (107), 64.7, (68)

East Hertfordshire, 101.5, (152), 58.8, (88)

High Peak, 101.4, (94), 89.6, (83)

South Gloucestershire, 100.7, (287), 70.2, (200)

Kensington and Chelsea, 100.6, (157), 96.1, (150)

Bedford, 99.8, (173), 136.2, (236)

Westminster, 99.1, (259), 96.4, (252)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 98.9, (128), 77.3, (100)

Gedling, 97.5, (115), 60.2, (71)

Oadby and Wigston, 96.5, (55), 73.7, (42)

Harrogate, 96.4, (155), 53.5, (86)

Carlisle, 95.7, (104), 30.4, (33)

Mid Devon, 93.5, (77), 21.9, (18)

Merton, 93.4, (193), 88.1, (182)

Telford and Wrekin, 93.4, (168), 56.2, (101)

Luton, 90.6, (193), 109.8, (234)

Richmond upon Thames, 90.4, (179), 59.6, (118)

Barnsley, 89.1, (220), 69.7, (172)

Broxtowe, 88.6, (101), 63.1, (72)

Mole Valley, 87.1, (76), 45.8, (40)

Doncaster, 86.9, (271), 48.7, (152)

Ealing, 86.3, (295), 84.3, (288)

Charnwood, 85.6, (159), 80.7, (150)

Three Rivers, 84.7, (79), 56.8, (53)

Coventry, 82.4, (306), 54.4, (202)

Cotswold, 82.3, (74), 32.3, (29)

North Somerset, 81.4, (175), 52.1, (112)

Hounslow, 81.0, (220), 82.9, (225)

Tamworth, 80.8, (62), 30.0, (23)

Brent, 80.4, (265), 77.9, (257)

Sheffield, 79.5, (465), 44.6, (261)

Wokingham, 78.9, (135), 71.3, (122)

Colchester, 78.6, (153), 52.9, (103)

Waltham Forest, 77.6, (215), 77.3, (214)

Maidstone, 77.4, (133), 41.9, (72)

Lewisham, 77.2, (236), 66.0, (202)

Stroud, 76.7, (92), 39.2, (47)

Middlesbrough, 76.6, (108), 44.7, (63)

Rugby, 76.2, (83), 41.3, (45)

St Albans, 76.1, (113), 34.4, (51)

Oxford, 76.1, (116), 66.2, (101)

Croydon, 76.0, (294), 65.7, (254)

Bromsgrove, 75.1, (75), 58.1, (58)

Crawley, 73.8, (83), 43.6, (49)

Newham, 73.6, (260), 52.4, (185)

Bracknell Forest, 73.4, (90), 72.6, (89)

Barnet, 73.3, (290), 44.0, (174)

Adur, 73.1, (47), 20.2, (13)

Plymouth, 72.9, (191), 33.2, (87)

Boston, 72.7, (51), 44.2, (31)

Chichester, 72.6, (88), 49.5, (60)

Watford, 72.5, (70), 66.3, (64)

Slough, 72.2, (108), 74.9, (112)

Haringey, 72.2, (194), 69.2, (186)

Mid Sussex, 72.2, (109), 41.1, (62)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 72.1, (71), 72.1, (71)

Kingston upon Thames, 72.1, (128), 77.7, (138)

South Oxfordshire, 71.1, (101), 40.1, (57)

Stockton-on-Tees, 70.9, (140), 39.5, (78)

Broxbourne, 70.9, (69), 24.7, (24)

Milton Keynes, 70.9, (191), 65.3, (176)

Hertsmere, 70.5, (74), 45.7, (48)

South Bucks, 70.0, (49), 74.2, (52)

Chiltern, 69.8, (67), 38.6, (37)

Runnymede, 69.3, (62), 57.0, (51)

Hillingdon, 69.1, (212), 60.9, (187)

Test Valley, 69.0, (87), 55.5, (70)

Sandwell, 68.5, (225), 44.1, (145)

Melton, 68.3, (35), 44.9, (23)

Sedgemoor, 68.2, (84), 26.8, (33)

Wycombe, 68.1, (119), 56.7, (99)

Allerdale, 67.5, (66), 32.7, (32)

Copeland, 67.5, (46), 42.5, (29)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 67.4, (102), 32.4, (49)

Hartlepool, 66.2, (62), 67.3, (63)

Redbridge, 66.2, (202), 46.9, (143)

North Hertfordshire, 65.9, (88), 35.2, (47)

Greenwich, 65.6, (189), 59.0, (170)

Redcar and Cleveland, 65.6, (90), 37.9, (52)

Lincoln, 65.5, (65), 24.2, (24)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 65.4, (74), 73.4, (83)

Rutland, 65.1, (26), 20.0, (8)

West Berkshire, 64.4, (102), 38.5, (61)

Sutton, 64.0, (132), 50.9, (105)

Dartford, 63.9, (72), 40.0, (45)

Guildford, 63.8, (95), 43.6, (65)

Bromley, 63.5, (211), 50.9, (169)

Rotherham, 63.3, (168), 35.8, (95)

Erewash, 63.3, (73), 39.0, (45)

West Oxfordshire, 63.3, (70), 32.5, (36)

Stratford-on-Avon, 62.3, (81), 38.4, (50)

North West Leicestershire, 61.8, (64), 31.8, (33)

South Staffordshire, 61.4, (69), 37.4, (42)

Derby, 61.0, (157), 15.9, (41)

Canterbury, 60.5, (100), 29.6, (49)

Swindon, 60.3, (134), 42.3, (94)

Lichfield, 60.1, (63), 40.1, (42)

Woking, 59.5, (60), 74.4, (75)

East Northamptonshire, 59.2, (56), 29.6, (28)

Spelthorne, 59.1, (59), 50.1, (50)

Bexley, 58.4, (145), 38.7, (96)

Bolsover, 58.3, (47), 22.3, (18)

North Warwickshire, 58.2, (38), 26.0, (17)

South Northamptonshire, 58.2, (55), 45.5, (43)

Chesterfield, 58.2, (61), 17.2, (18)

Harrow, 58.1, (146), 41.4, (104)

Waverley, 57.8, (73), 29.3, (37)

Wolverhampton, 57.7, (152), 42.5, (112)

Reigate and Banstead, 57.1, (85), 74.6, (111)

Rushmoor, 57.1, (54), 66.6, (63)

Amber Valley, 56.2, (72), 20.3, (26)

Aylesbury Vale, 56.2, (112), 44.1, (88)

Basingstoke and Deane, 56.1, (99), 49.3, (87)

Elmbridge, 55.6, (76), 57.8, (79)

Central Bedfordshire, 55.1, (159), 68.2, (197)

Surrey Heath, 54.9, (49), 82.9, (74)

Gravesham, 54.2, (58), 54.2, (58)

Wiltshire, 54.2, (271), 38.0, (190)

Forest of Dean, 54.2, (47), 38.0, (33)

Cherwell, 53.8, (81), 40.5, (61)

Dorset, 53.6, (203), 31.4, (119)

Hart, 53.6, (52), 63.9, (62)

Sevenoaks, 53.0, (64), 41.4, (50)

Tonbridge and Malling, 53.0, (70), 40.1, (53)

Somerset West and Taunton, 52.9, (82), 21.9, (34)

Bassetlaw, 52.8, (62), 19.6, (23)

Havering, 52.0, (135), 32.0, (83)

Epping Forest, 51.6, (68), 38.7, (51)

Ashfield, 51.6, (66), 50.8, (65)

Derbyshire Dales, 51.2, (37), 34.6, (25)

Cannock Chase, 50.6, (51), 47.6, (48)

Harlow, 50.5, (44), 36.8, (32)

Fenland, 50.1, (51), 34.4, (35)

Worthing, 49.7, (55), 33.5, (37)

Walsall, 49.7, (142), 43.8, (125)

Enfield, 49.7, (166), 43.7, (146)

Tunbridge Wells, 49.7, (59), 26.1, (31)

South Cambridgeshire, 49.7, (79), 32.7, (52)

Arun, 48.5, (78), 23.6, (38)

Barking and Dagenham, 48.4, (103), 31.9, (68)

Dacorum, 47.8, (74), 32.3, (50)

East Staffordshire, 47.6, (57), 22.5, (27)

Fareham, 47.3, (55), 12.9, (15)

Dudley, 47.3, (152), 48.2, (155)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 47.2, (161), 32.2, (110)

Brentwood, 46.7, (36), 39.0, (30)

Newark and Sherwood, 46.6, (57), 31.0, (38)

Eastleigh, 46.4, (62), 25.5, (34)

Vale of White Horse, 46.3, (63), 33.1, (45)

Northampton, 46.3, (104), 59.2, (133)

North East Derbyshire, 45.3, (46), 27.6, (28)

Ryedale, 45.1, (25), 32.5, (18)

Shropshire, 44.6, (144), 26.6, (86)

Medway, 44.5, (124), 40.9, (114)

Malvern Hills, 44.5, (35), 15.2, (12)

Hambleton, 43.7, (40), 27.3, (25)

Rochford, 43.5, (38), 21.7, (19)

Mendip, 43.3, (50), 8.7, (10)

Ashford, 42.3, (55), 27.7, (36)

Lewes, 41.6, (43), 23.2, (24)

Wyre Forest, 41.5, (42), 11.8, (12)

Peterborough, 41.0, (83), 30.2, (61)

Horsham, 41.0, (59), 22.3, (32)

Chelmsford, 40.9, (73), 24.7, (44)

Thurrock, 40.7, (71), 33.3, (58)

Worcester, 40.5, (41), 25.7, (26)

North Devon, 40.1, (39), 18.5, (18)

South Kesteven, 40.0, (57), 35.1, (50)

Winchester, 38.4, (48), 27.2, (34)

Daventry, 38.4, (33), 38.4, (33)

Southend-on-Sea, 38.2, (70), 42.6, (78)

Herefordshire, 37.9, (73), 31.1, (60)

West Lindsey, 37.6, (36), 38.7, (37)

East Hampshire, 36.8, (45), 30.3, (37)

Hastings, 36.7, (34), 20.5, (19)

East Lindsey, 36.7, (52), 33.2, (47)

Mansfield, 36.6, (40), 20.1, (22)

East Devon, 36.2, (53), 13.7, (20)

Huntingdonshire, 36.0, (64), 27.5, (49)

Stafford, 35.7, (49), 32.8, (45)

New Forest, 35.5, (64), 22.8, (41)

Braintree, 35.4, (54), 25.6, (39)

East Cambridgeshire, 33.4, (30), 15.6, (14)

Havant, 33.3, (42), 30.9, (39)

Corby, 33.2, (24), 26.3, (19)

Redditch, 32.8, (28), 31.7, (27)

South Derbyshire, 32.6, (35), 31.7, (34)

North Lincolnshire, 32.5, (56), 21.5, (37)

Wellingborough, 31.4, (25), 36.4, (29)

South Hams, 31.0, (27), 17.2, (15)

Maldon, 30.8, (20), 29.3, (19)

North Kesteven, 30.8, (36), 21.4, (25)

Stevenage, 30.7, (27), 27.3, (24)

Babergh, 30.4, (28), 27.2, (25)

Hull, 30.4, (79), 30.4, (79)

Wychavon, 30.1, (39), 19.3, (25)

Castle Point, 29.9, (27), 18.8, (17)

Wealden, 29.7, (48), 17.3, (28)

Tandridge, 29.5, (26), 43.1, (38)

Torbay, 28.6, (39), 16.9, (23)

Norwich, 28.5, (40), 21.3, (30)

South Holland, 28.4, (27), 18.9, (18)

Teignbridge, 28.3, (38), 29.8, (40)

Gosport, 27.1, (23), 33.0, (28)

Scarborough, 26.7, (29), 19.3, (21)

Uttlesford, 26.3, (24), 37.2, (34)

Eastbourne, 26.0, (27), 17.4, (18)

Thanet, 24.7, (35), 15.5, (22)

Dover, 23.7, (28), 21.2, (25)

South Norfolk, 23.4, (33), 17.0, (24)

Swale, 23.3, (35), 18.0, (27)

West Suffolk, 22.9, (41), 17.9, (32)

Ipswich, 22.6, (31), 6.6, (9)

South Somerset, 20.8, (35), 18.4, (31)

Tendring, 20.5, (30), 15.0, (22)

Basildon, 20.3, (38), 19.2, (36)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 19.8, (30), 16.5, (25)

Rother, 19.8, (19), 18.7, (18)

Mid Suffolk, 18.3, (19), 15.4, (16)

Folkestone and Hythe, 17.7, (20), 18.6, (21)

Kettering, 17.7, (18), 20.6, (21)

North Norfolk, 17.2, (18), 10.5, (11)

Breckland, 17.1, (24), 16.4, (23)

West Devon, 14.3, (8), 26.9, (15)

Isle of Wight, 14.1, (20), 12.7, (18)

East Suffolk, 14.0, (35), 12.0, (30)

Broadland, 13.8, (18), 20.6, (27)

Great Yarmouth, 6.0, (6), 9.1, (9)