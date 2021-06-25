Lava streams from crater as Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupts

Indonesia’s most volatile volcano erupted on Friday, releasing plumes of ash high into the air and sending streams of lava with searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes.

Clouds of hot ash shot 1,000 metres (3,280 feet) into the sky and an avalanche of lava and searing gas spilled down Mount Merapi’s trembling slopes up to three kilometres (1.8 miles) at least six times since the morning, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre.

She added a series of strong pyroclastic flows were released from the actively growing lava dome in the inner summit crater of the 2,968-metre (9,737-foot) high volcano.

Pyroclastic flow is a volcanic phenomenon includes turbulent and hot avalanches of hot lava rocks, ash and volcanic gasses mixed together.

No casualties have been reported (Slamet Riyadi/AP)

She described the volcano’s lava dome as growing rapidly, causing hot lava and gas clouds to flow down its slopes. Parts of the lava dome were collapsing, sending rocks and ash flowing down the southwest flank of the volcano.

Ms Humaida said ash covered several villages and nearby towns, adding Mount Merapi has seen increased volcanic activity in recent weeks and ash plumes extended about 1.8 kilometres (1.2 miles) to the southwest of the volcano before dawn.

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre did not raise Mount Merapi’s alert status, which already was at the third-highest level since it began erupting last August.

No casualties were reported, though villagers living on Mount Merapi’s fertile slopes are advised to stay five kilometres (3.1 miles) from the crater’s mouth and should be aware of the peril of lava, the agency said.

The volcano is on densely populated Java island near the ancient city of Yogyakarta. It is the most active of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia and has repeatedly erupted with lava and gas clouds recently.

Mount Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.