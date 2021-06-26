Heartache for Wales fans after Denmark cruise to Euro 2020 victory

Wales football fans have been drowning their sorrows after their team crashed out of the Euro 2020 championship with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Denmark in Amsterdam.

Kasper Dolberg’s double and late efforts from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite put the seal on an excellent Danish display, while Welsh misery was compounded by the 90th-minute dismissal of Harry Wilson.

The beer garden at The Griffin pub in Mold, north Wales, was bedecked in the Welsh flag and another bearing the names of Prince Llewelyn, last king of Wales – executed by the English in 1258; Glyndwr – who led a revolt against the English in 1404; and Aaron Ramsey, Wales captain in the 2016 Euros.

Disappointed @Cymru couldn't get the result they needed to progress through to the last eight of #Euro2020 Well done to Rob Page and his squad for some fantastic results in the competition. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 26, 2021

Gaz Pemberton, from Mold – watching the match along with other Wales fans at the pub, said: “I’m not disappointed I’m very, very proud of what our lads have done today.

“We are very, very lucky we have several different nations on this island that can give us something to hope for.

“Even me, I spoke Welsh before I spoke English, if we can bring something back I will be more than happy I will be just as proud.”

Landlady Julie Slater, from Blackburn, England, did her best to console Wales fans in her pub.

She said: “I’m disappointed for the Wales fans. I was cheering them on, and it’s better for business if they had won, but it’s just nice to see the pub full again and people watching the football, coming together as a community and enjoying themselves.”

Most Welsh fans at The Griffin spoke of their appreciation for their team’s efforts and dreams of what might have been.

Dyfrig Hills, from Rhydtalog, near Mold, said: “You have got to be proud really. It sounds a cliche but they have done us proud. As a football fan the dream never dies.”

Craig Hurst, from Mold, said: “Overall to get out of the group was a big achievement. It was a tough group. It was tough today, you have to take it on the chin.”

Owen Jones, from Mold, said: “It’s still been a successful tournament, just to get out of the group has been a success. And then on the day, probably been out-played by a better team. We have got to be proud of ourselves.”

All that was left after the game was to book a table at the pub for Tuesday – to cheer on the Germans.

Mr Hurst said: “I am hoping Germany win. Absolutely not a second of a doubt.”

Mr Hills added: “I really, really hope, as a Wales fan, Germany beat England.

“Many English people may think that sounds bitter but it’s not, it’s football. You don’t want your rivals to do well. You want your rivals to lose, that’s what makes football, football.”