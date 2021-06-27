On this day in 2014: Luke Shaw becomes football’s most expensive teenager

Luke Shaw became the most expensive teenage footballer in history after completing his £27million move to Manchester United from Southampton on this day in 2014.

At the time, the 18-year-old left-back also became the fourth most expensive defender in world football behind David Luiz, Thiago Silva and new United team-mate Rio Ferdinand.

Shaw signed a four-year deal and then-assistant manager Ryan Giggs was excited about the club’s acquisition and felt United had bought one of the best prospects in English football.

“Luke is a very talented young left-back with great potential,” said Giggs. “He has developed immensely during his time at Southampton and has all the attributes to become a top player.”

Shaw established himself as a top prospect after coming through Southampton’s fabled academy. Despite not turning 19 until July 12, he had already notched up 67 appearances for Saints and three England caps.

Shaw remains at United and is one of the club’s longest-serving players, although injuries have limited him to 186 appearances.