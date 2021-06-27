Teenager arrested after fatal stabbing at music event

A teenage boy has been arrested following a fatal stabbing at a music event.

Police were called at 11.50pm on Saturday to reports that a male had been stabbed at an industrial unit in South Bermondsey, south-east London, where the unlicensed event was taking place.

Metropolitan Police officers and members of the London Ambulance Service entered the unit in Stockholm Road and found an unidentified male with stabbing injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are urging anyone who attended a music event in South Bermondsey on Saturday night to get in touch after a male was fatally stabbed.Anyone at the event, plus any witnesses or anyone with info, pls call 101, ref 8848/26JUN or @CrimestoppersUK https://t.co/R078J8ODSj — Lewisham MPS (@MPSLewisham) June 27, 2021

A spokesman said police were unable to release any details on the victim’s age.

A 16-year-old boy, who was taken to hospital after being found at the unit with non-life threatening head injuries, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

An investigation has been launched, led by detectives from the specialist crime (homicide) unit.

Anyone who attended the event is asked to call 101 and quote ref CAD 8848/26JUN or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.

Police also need to hear from other witnesses or anyone else with information that may assist the investigation.