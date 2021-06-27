Northern Ireland hits two million vaccine jabs landmark

Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination drive has passed the landmark of two million jabs.

The total includes all first and second doses administered in the region.

Around 80% of the adult population have now received their first jab and almost 60% are fully vaccinated with both doses.

The two million mark was passed on the same day as a walk-in vaccination option was offered for the first time.

From Sunday, people are able to receive a first dose of the Pfizer jab at the SSE vaccination centre in Belfast without a prior appointment slot.

Health Minister Robin Swann hailed the two million milestone.

“This has been achieved thanks to immense work across our health and social care system,” he said.

“I again pay tribute to everyone involved in our vaccination programme.

“I also pay tribute to the good sense of the people of Northern Ireland – coming forward in very large numbers to get protected from the virus.

“The drive continues to get as many people fully vaccinated as quickly as possible. My message to anyone holding back is simple – do it now.”

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Swann added: “Vaccination protects you, it protects others and helps us get back to normality – to enjoying so many things that were not possible for much of the past 18 months.

“The Covid-19 threat is still very much with us, as evidenced by the spread of the Delta variant in recent weeks.

“Our vaccination centres across Northern Ireland are now offering Pfizer first doses to everyone aged 18 and over.

“Localised take-up initiatives will also be continuing, including pop-up, mobile and walk-in vaccination facilities.

“It is also vital that people get a second dose of whatever vaccine they had first.

“Full vaccination with both doses offers important protection against the Delta variant.”

The daily vaccination figure reported on Sunday stood at 2,003,117 jabs.

An additional 261 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were also reported on Sunday in Northern Ireland. No further deaths were reported.