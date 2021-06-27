Bruce Springsteen marks return of live shows on Broadway

Bruce Springsteen returned to Broadway this weekend, reviving a show for an audience that included a member of his E Street Band and the governor of his home state.

Springsteen had ended his residency in December 2018 after 236 performances, but was persuaded to return for a summer’s encore ahead of most Broadway shows coming back in September.

The veteran rock star was clearly emotional, wiping away tears towards the end of his New York show, which mixes personal remembrances with performances of his songs.

Every week brings fresh evidence of life resuming in US entertainment following a 15-month Covid-19 pause.

Festivals and concert tours are being booked, and Springsteen plans to take his band on the road next year.

The Foo Fighters reopened New York’s Madison Square Garden for music with a concert on June 20.

Fans were thrilled to be back and cheered Springsteen’s words so often he had to tell them to settle down, in case the show took all night.

His longtime guitarist, Steven Van Zandt, received a standing ovation when he took a seat in the audience, while New Jersey governor Phil Murphy and US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg were also in the crowd on Saturday night.

“It’s good to see everyone here tonight unmasked, sitting next to each other,” Springsteen said.

“What a year. I’m 71 years on this planet and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Audience members had to show proof of vaccination to enter the St James Theatre.

One fan, Benjamin Smith of Philadelphia, said: “I can’t think of a better person to help us return to a sense of normalcy.”