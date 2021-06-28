BET Awards: The main winners

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and H.E.R. were among the winners at the BET Awards.
Performers were honoured across the categories of entertainment and sport, with a posthumous win for the actor Chadwick Boseman.
Pioneering hip hop star Queen Latifah received an honorary gong.
Here is a list of the main winners:
Best actress – Andra Day
Best actor – Chadwick Boseman
Best group – Silk Sonic
Best new artist – Giveon
Best female R&B and pop artist – H.E.R.
Video of the year – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (WAP)
Best female hip hop artist – Megan Thee Stallion
BET Her Award – SZA (Good Days)
Album of the year – Jazmine Sullivan (Heaux Tales)
Best male hip hop artist – Lil Baby
Best international act – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Viewer’s choice award – Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce (Savage (Remix))
Best collaboration – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (WAP)
Best movie – Judas And The Black Messiah
Lifetime achievement award – Queen Latifah
Best male R&B/pop artist – Chris Brown
Sportswoman of the year – Naomi Osaka
Sportsman of the year – LeBron James