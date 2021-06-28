Garden of Eden necklace expected to fetch up to £10,000 at auction

A unique necklace depicting Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden made by a famously eccentric designer is expected to fetch up to £10,000 at auction this week.

Commissioned by the daughter of a famous cabaret artist, the elaborate pendant shows the Biblical scene complete with the serpent.

The silver-gilt piece is the work of quirky jewellery designer Anton Fruhauf, who counted royal families and celebrities among his customers.

Regarded as a trailblazer in his field, Fruhauf’s creations often raised the question if they were jewellery or art, experts say.

The Garden of Eden piece is to go under the hammer on Thursday at an auction run by Bellmans, based in Billingshurst in West Sussex.

A view of a unique necklace with a pendant depicting the Garden of Eden, with Adam and Eve, by Anton Fruhauf of Meran, Italy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Samantha Dunn-Davies, a jewellery specialist at Bellmans, said: “When I was shown this necklace, I couldn’t quite believe it, it was just so unusual.

“It felt more like a work of art than a piece of jewellery and it was clearly inspired by traditional art but what makes it so special is the use of unusual materials.

“Once I looked into the jewellery designer it became clear that we are looking at a fine example of his unique style.”

The necklace was commissioned by Liesl Muller-Johnson, who at the age of 80 followed in her mother’s footsteps by performing cabaret songs across Europe.

Annabel Winship of Bellmans auction house in West Sussex, wears an 18ct gold ring with diamonds and cabochon rubies designed as the head of a triceratops (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Also up for auction are two rings by Fruhauf as well as a dinosaur-shaped ring that may have belonged to rock star Iggy Pop.

The triceratops-inspired piece is expected to sell for £3,600-£3,800.

For more information visit: www.bellmans.co.uk