‘Vulnerable’ zebra foal born at Paignton Zoo

A zebra foal from a vulnerable subspecies has been born at Paignton Zoo in Devon.

The female Hartmann’s zebra was born to mother Taru and father Jabali on June 18.

We're excited to announce that a female zebra foal was born at Paignton Zoo on 18th June to parents Taru and Jabili. Hartmann's mountain zebra are classed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of threatened species Make sure you visit the foal & her mum on your next trip to the zoo pic.twitter.com/1Dt2MbBAMZ — Paignton Zoo (@PaigntonZoo) June 28, 2021

Lisa Britton, curator of mammals at the zoo, said: “This new arrival is great news.

“The Hartmann’s zebra is classed as vulnerable because its population is susceptible to decreasing, so this is a great achievement not only for Paignton Zoo, but for the species as a whole.”

The foal will remain closely with her mother until she is fully weaned at around 10 months of age.