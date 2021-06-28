Harry Kane not concerned about goal drought as he plots England progress

Harry Kane insists beating Germany takes precedence over his own goalscoring ambition when the two rivals clash in the Euro 2020 last 16 on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions skipper has failed to find the back of the net in the tournament so far, drawing a blank throughout the group stage.

England scored just twice in their three games but progressed as group winners having yet to concede at the other end.

They now face Germany at Wembley aiming for a place in the quarter-finals and Kane – who won the golden boot at the World Cup three years ago – has made no secret where his priorities lie.

“I’ve always said as a striker you go through spells – good spells and sometimes spells that just don’t quite go your way,” he said.

Harry Kane, right, has failed to find the net so far at Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

“The most important thing for me is that we’re winning games. The first objective was to qualify, which we’ve done.

“The second is to now try and reach the quarter-finals so, whether I’m scoring (or not), the most important thing is that we’re winning.

“That’s all I’m focused on tomorrow night, that’s all the team are focused on however we get it done. That’s our main objective, and we’ll do everything in our power to get through.”

While England made it to the last four in Russia, they suffered a shock defeat to Iceland in the round of 16 at Euro 2016.

Kane was one of the few players involved in the current squad who featured in the surprise loss but believes it has only made him more determined to go further this time.

“There’s only a few of us maybe involved in that tournament in that game especially,” he added.

“Sometimes games like that give you more motivation to go and be successful in the future and you can learn from experiences like that.

“I did for sure and the players that were involved did for sure, so, yeah, it’s a totally different circumstance.

“We’re obviously playing a massive team in Germany, but, look, it’s just one to look forward to.

“We feel confident. We’ve had a good start to the tournament, areas we can improve for sure so hopefully we can take that into tomorrow night.”