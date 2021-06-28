England captain Harry Kane to wear rainbow armband against Germany

Harry Kane wants to try and “kick out all inequalities” after it was announced he would wear a rainbow captain’s armband for England’s Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Germany at Wembley.

The England skipper’s opposite number, Manuel Neuer, has worn the armband in every match his side have played in June in honour of Pride Month.

The Germany goalkeeper first wore the rainbow armband against Latvia on June 7 and then during his country’s three group matches against France, Portugal and Hungary.

Kane will now follow suit as England aim to show solidarity with their old rivals.

“Neuer and Germany themselves have been big on promoting that,” he said.

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜@HKane will join @DFB_Team's Manuel Neuer in wearing a rainbow captain’s armband for tomorrow’s game at @wembleystadium to mark the end of Pride month, as the #ThreeLions stand in allyship with LGBTQ+ communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/ML8yEnz6Gn — England (@England) June 28, 2021

“Obviously Neuer has been wearing the armband so I guess from our point of view it is a show of solidarity with the German national team from all of us at the England national team to be united in trying to kick out all inequalities there are.

“We’re on a huge platform on a big stage so it is obviously a great opportunity to do so.”

UEFA investigated whether it could be viewed as a political statement before concluding there would be no disciplinary proceedings, given Neuer was “promoting a good cause”.

The governing body then denied a request by Munich mayor Dieter Reiter for the Allianz Arena to be lit up in rainbow colours when Germany played Hungary there on Wednesday.

The last-16 clash on Tuesday will be the first time Kane will don the armband, which is in support of LGBTQ+ communities.