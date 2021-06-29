Weekly coronavirus deaths registered in Wales drop to zero for first time

Weekly registrations of deaths involving Covid-19 in Wales have dropped to zero for the first time since the pandemic began, new figures show.

None of the 573 deaths registered in Wales in the week ending June 18 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The last time this happened was in the week ending March 13 2020.

The following week, to March 20, saw two Covid-19 deaths registered in Wales.

Wales registered 0 #COVID19 deaths in the week ending 18 June 2021, the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths involving #COVID19 increased in five out of nine English regions, with no change in the remaining regions https://t.co/9KAD3K00IO pic.twitter.com/itAwn3n8wz — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 29, 2021

Since then, there have been deaths involving Covid-19 registered in Wales every week.

The number peaked at 413 during the first wave of the virus, in the week to April 24, and at 467 during the second wave, in the week to January 15.

The latest ONS figures suggest a different trend in England.

Here, the number of registered deaths involving Covid-19 stood at 102 in the week to June 18, up from 83 the previous week.

It is the first time the total for England has been above 100 since the week to May 14, when registrations were affected by delays caused by the bank holiday on Monday May 3.

This is still a very low level compared with the peak of the first and second waves of the virus, however.

The provisional number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending 18 June 2021 (Week 24) was 9,459. This was ▪ 745 fewer than Week 23▪️ 42 higher than the five-year average for Week 24 ➡️ https://t.co/ZZbv4kfKx2 pic.twitter.com/36ANql9Bwj — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 29, 2021

The total number of deaths registered in England in the week to June 18 was 8,874 – 0.8% above the average for non-pandemic years.

Some 21 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 in England were registered in the week to June 18, up from 14 in the previous week.

This means 42,546 care home residents in England and Wales have now had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.