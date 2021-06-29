England fans arrive at Wembley for last-16 Euros clash with Germany

Thousands of England fans have descended on the capital ahead of the mammoth Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s men are preparing for the country’s biggest match on home soil since Euro 96, with more than 40,000 supporters heading to Wembley for the big game.

England shirts from the past and present were seen across London and along Olympic Way, where ‘Footballs’ Coming Home’ filled the air and St George’s flags were carried proudly.

Train and tube stations were a cacophony of hope and expectation, with thousands of spectators setting up camp outside of the ground from midday onwards unlike the comparatively tame Group D matches at Wembley.

The Three Lions are looking to win just their second ever European Championship knockout game, five years on from the 2-1 humbling at the last-16 stage by minnows Iceland.

Germany have knocked England out of the 1970, 1990 and 2010 World Cup as well as the Euro 96 semi-finals, when current boss Southgate missed the crucial spot-kick in the shootout.