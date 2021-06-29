Tuesday, June 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Top seed Ashleigh Barty made to work hard before defeating Carla Suarez Navarro

By Press Association
June 29 2021, 5.32pm Updated: June 29 2021, 5.34pm
Ashleigh Barty needed three sets to beat Carla Suarez Navarro in the Wimbledon first round (Adam Davy/PA)
Top seed Ashleigh Barty was made to work hard before she booked her place in the second round at Wimbledon while former singles’ champions Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams were also victorious on Tuesday.

Play got under way at the All England Club on time but the wet weather soon returned and forced the day two action on the outside courts to be suspended in the early afternoon.

