What stands between England and their first major final appearance since 1966?

England’s historic triumph over Germany at Wembley leaves them two more wins away from reaching their first major final since 1966.

Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine will await them in the last eight after their dramatic injury-time victory over Sweden at Hampden Park.

The two teams will meet in Rome next Saturday night with the draw beginning to open up for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Euro 2020 tournament progress (PA Graphics)

The Czech Republic’s stunning win over the Netherlands leaves them to face in-form Denmark for the right to potentially face England back at Wembley in the semi-finals.

And fans and pundits are increasingly optimistic that Gareth Southgate’s men have seldom had a better chance to make the final.

Belgium and Italy – arguably the two most impressive teams in the tournament so far – plus former winners Spain are both safely situated in the opposite side of the draw.

But the clinical manner of their win over Germany will give Southgate’s side no reason to fear any opponent as the road to Euro 2020 title continues to clear.