In Pictures: Fans go wild as England beat Germany at Euro 2020

England supporters celebrated as England secured a memorable 2-0 victory over Germany in the last-16 tie at rainy Wembley.

Fans watch the match in Trafalgar Square, central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

There was a party atmosphere at the 4TheFans fan zone outside Wembley Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck twice within 11 minutes to seal the match.

(Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Celebrations at the 4TheFans fan park in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Some fans in Manchester were overcome (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fans sought to rouse their heroes with a rendition of Three Lions and its familiar refrain “football’s coming home” early in the second half.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Celebrating in Trafalgar Square as Harry Kane scored the second England goal (Victoria Jones/PA)

There were 40,000 supporters inside the stadium. Outside, in designated fan zones, pub beer gardens and parks, overjoyed fans celebrated as Gareth Southgate’s men progressed to the quarter-finals.

Fans watch the match at the Vinegar Yard pub in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Victory celebrations at BOXPARK Croydon (Tess Derry/PA)

(Tess Derry/PA)

A happy fan at the Vinegar Yard pub in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)