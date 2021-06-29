Tuesday, June 29th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

In Pictures: Fans go wild as England beat Germany at Euro 2020

By Press Association
June 29 2021, 9.06pm Updated: June 29 2021, 9.38pm
Fans go wild at the final whistle (Tess Derry/PA)
Fans go wild at the final whistle (Tess Derry/PA)

England supporters celebrated as England secured a memorable 2-0 victory over Germany in the last-16 tie at rainy Wembley.

Fans watch England v Germany
Fans watch the match in Trafalgar Square, central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany
There was a party atmosphere at the 4TheFans fan zone outside Wembley Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck twice within 11 minutes to seal the match.

Fans watch England v Germany
(Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany
Celebrations at the 4TheFans fan park in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany
Some fans in Manchester were overcome (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fans sought to rouse their heroes with a rendition of Three Lions and its familiar refrain “football’s coming home” early in the second half.

Fans watch England v Germany
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany
Celebrating in Trafalgar Square as Harry Kane scored the second England goal (Victoria Jones/PA)

There were 40,000 supporters inside the stadium. Outside, in designated fan zones, pub beer gardens and parks, overjoyed fans celebrated as Gareth Southgate’s men progressed to the quarter-finals.

Fans watch England v Germany
Fans watch the match at the Vinegar Yard pub in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany
Victory celebrations at BOXPARK Croydon (Tess Derry/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany
(Tess Derry/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany
A happy fan at the Vinegar Yard pub in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Fans watch England v Germany
Fans watch at the 4TheFans fan park at Hastings Pier in Hastings (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]