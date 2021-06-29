Man due in court charged with murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana

A 23-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was shot dead at Croydon Custody Centre last year.

Louis de Zoysa was charged with the killing on Tuesday, having been in hospital in a “stable, non-life-threatening condition” under police guard since the incident on September 25 2020.

New Zealand-born Sgt Ratana died of a gunshot wound to the chest, a post-mortem examination found.

De Zoysa, of Park Road, Banstead, Surrey, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday via video link.

The Met said recent changes to De Zoysa’s medical condition had led to the decision to charge him.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

The force said the victim’s partner Su Bushby and his son had been updated with the latest developments in the case.

Tributes left for Sergeant Matt Ratana at Croydon Custody Centre (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Following Sgt Ratana’s death, Ms Bushby described him as a “gentle giant”.

In a tribute, she said: “Matt was my partner, friend, confidant, support and soul mate.

“He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Matt will always be in my head and in my heart.”