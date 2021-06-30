Kieran Trippier: Fearless England took huge step closer to Euro 2020 glory

Kieran Trippier believes “fearless” England took a huge step closer to winning Euro 2020 as they beat Germany in the last-16 on Tuesday evening.

Second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane wrapped up a 2-0 win at a raucous Wembley to set-up a quarter-final date with Ukraine.

That tie will take place in Rome on Saturday night with both semi-finals and the July 11 final back under the Wembley arch.

Beating old foes Germany for the first time in knockout football since the 1966 World Cup final – as well as recording England’s first win outside of a group stage at the European Championship in 25 years – required a strong team performance.

“Fearless,” Trippier replied when asked how he would sum up England’s display.

“I thought we were fearless throughout the game, from start to finish. We knew we had to match them up man for man because they are a fantastic team and you have to give them a lot of respect.

No words to describe my feeling tonight. A brilliant performance topped with a clean sheet. The fans were outstanding tonight we could hear all of you. Quarter finals Saturday!!!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@england #england pic.twitter.com/EXlD9Sk9Na — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) June 29, 2021

“It was just about being clinical, we knew they were going to press us and it was about how we managed the ball and I think we did it very well at times.

“At times, okay we were sloppy and they had a couple of counter-attacks and could have scored but it is about being clinical and we certainly were.

“I thought everybody was unbelievable today. It shows how important subs are, you see Jack (Grealish) come on and get an assist and it just shows that everyone has to be be ready.

“We had people who weren’t on the bench today but they are working tirelessly every single day in training and they deserve a lot of credit because it is a team effort.

“Everyone deserves credit for how we have handled ourselves across the tournament.”

England boss Gareth Southgate, who missed the decisive penalty when England had lost to Germany in a shoot-out at the semi-final stage of Euro 96, said his team are now in a “dangerous moment” as they look to continue their run to the final.

With wild celebrations across the country, Southgate and his players know attention has to turn to Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico this weekend.

England fans enjoyed the rare sight of seeing their team win a knockout game at the European Championship. (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It is a massive game,” Trippier said of Germany when asked by beIN Sports.

“You can see what it means to the fans and to us also, it is a huge victory and of course we will celebrate it but you can’t celebrate it too much because we haven’t won anything.

“It was a huge step to our goal so we have to enjoy it but we also have to recover because there is a game around the corner.”