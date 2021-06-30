England’s five previous competitive meetings with Ukraine

England’s Euro 2020 quarter-final sees them take on Ukraine at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the five previous competitive meetings between the sides.

(PA Graphics)

World Cup qualifier, April 1 2009, Wembley – England 2 Ukraine 1

John Terry (centre) scored a later winner when the sides met at Wembley in 2009 (Rebecca Naden/PA).

Fabio Capello’s England extended their 100 per cent record in their World Cup qualifying group to a fifth match thanks to skipper John Terry’s header in the 85th minute. Peter Crouch had put the hosts in front with a first-half volley before Andriy Shevchenko – the current Ukraine boss, who was with Chelsea at the time – equalised with around 15 minutes of normal time to go.

World Cup qualifier, October 10 2009, Dnipropetrovsk – Ukraine 1 England 0

Robert Green looks away as flares are let off during England’s match against Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk (Owen Humphreys/PA).

The Three Lions’ winning run came to an end in the return fixture after Robert Green became the first England goalkeeper to be sent off. Green, whose area had been pelted with flares from the stands in the opening minutes, causing the game to be briefly stopped, was dismissed not long after for a foul on Artem Milevskiy, with Shevchenko striking the resulting penalty against a post. Serhiy Nazarenko then netted what proved the winner with a deflected shot just before the half-hour mark. England had already qualified for the World Cup – while they finished group winners, second-placed Ukraine were eliminated in a play-off.

European Championship group stage, June 19 2012, Donetsk – England 1 Ukraine 0

Rooney celebrates his goal against Ukraine at Euro 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA).

England advanced to a quarter-final clash with Italy after concluding their group matches at Euro 2012 with a victory over the hosts sealed by Wayne Rooney. Returning to the side after a two-match suspension, Rooney headed in from close range three minutes into the second half. There was subsequent relief for Roy Hodgson and his team when an effort from Marko Devic appeared to have crossed the line before Terry cleared but no goal was given. Ukraine exited, coming third in the group, while table-toppers England lost on penalties to the Italians.

World Cup qualifier, September 11 2012, Wembley – England 1 Ukraine 1

Frank Lampard’s penalty secured a 1-1 draw at Wembley in September 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA).

Frank Lampard’s late penalty salvaged a point for England as they drew the second match of their World Cup 2014 qualifying campaign, having won 5-0 in Moldova four days earlier. Yevhen Konoplyanka put Ukraine ahead in the first half with a fine curling effort from 25 yards out, before Yevhen Khacheridi’s handball gave Lampard the opportunity to level from the spot in the 87th minute. A minute later Steven Gerrard was sent off as he was shown a second yard.

World Cup qualifier, September 10 2013, Kiev – Ukraine 0 England 0

Roy Hodgson’s England retained top spot in their World Cup qualifying group with a 0-0 draw in Kiev (Owen Humphreys/PA).

Hodgson’s side battled out a draw, with their opponents showing the greater attacking threat, that kept them a point clear of the second-placed Ukrainians at the top of Group H with two games to go. Those positions were subsequently confirmed, with Ukraine then failing to join England at the finals in Brazil after more play-off heartbreak.