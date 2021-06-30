Wednesday, June 30th 2021 Show Links
Cameron Norrie hits back to beat Lucas Pouille and reach Wimbledon second round

By Press Association
June 30 2021, 3.02pm
Cameron Norrie, pictured, battled past Lucas Pouille (Adam Davy/PA)
Cameron Norrie, pictured, battled past Lucas Pouille (Adam Davy/PA)

Cameron Norrie recovered from a lost set on Tuesday night to defeat Lucas Pouille and become the fifth British player through to the second round at Wimbledon.

Earlier rain meant Norrie and Pouille took to Court Two on Tuesday knowing they would not complete their match, and the Frenchman edged a tie-break before play was suspended.

But Norrie, who is seeded at a grand slam for the first time, took the upper hand when play resumed on Wednesday and secured a 6-7 (6) 7-5 6-2 7-5 victory.

