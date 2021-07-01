Queen beams while watching Royal Windsor Horse Show for first time since 2019

The Queen had a wide smile on her face as she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show for the first time since 2019.

Wearing teal-coloured clothing, a necklace and round sunglasses, while clutching a black handbag, the monarch beamed on the first day of the annual show-jumping competition in Berkshire on Thursday.

The monarch wore teal-coloured clothing to the event on Thursday (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen, 95, could be seen watching in the shelter of a wooden structure as the sun shone and was pictured laughing and looking relaxed.

Last year the event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it was the first time the Queen appeared in-person in two years.

She could be seen looking relaxed while watching from a wooden structure (Steve Parsons/PA)

In 2019, she was joined by her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Sussex, just after the birth of his son.

It came as Harry unveiled a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, alongside his brother the Duke of Cambridge at a ceremony in Kensington Palace’s redesigned Sunken Garden.

It is the first time she has attended in person since 2019 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Earlier in the day the Queen visited the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) along with the Princess Royal to learn about its work.

Speaking about climate change, she could be heard saying “it does mean we are going to have to change the way we do things really, in the end”.